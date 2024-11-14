One IAS, 3 PCS officers suspended for graft

The Uttar Pradesh government suspended an IAS officer and three PCS officers on the charges of graft in connection with measurement of a land owned by a retired teacher, in Lakhimpur Kheri. The officers have been attached to the revenue board. (For representation)

Appointment Department Additional Commissioner, Lucknow Division, Ghanshyam Singh and PCS officers Arun Kumar Singh ADM (F/R) Barabanki, Vidhesh Singh, City Magistrate Jhansi and Renu, Subdivisional Magistrate Bulandshahr, were earlier posted in Lakhimpur Kheri, have been found guilty of committing graft, said a state government officer.

On October 24, a video of Lakhimpur Kheri’s Sadar BJP MLA Yogesh Verma went viral on social media. He had alleged that the officers took ₹5,000 bribe from retired teacher Vishwaeshwar Dayal to measure of his land.

Taking cognizance of the viral video, the Appointment Department ordered a probe. The District Magistrate, Lakhimpur Kheri was directed to submit a report. The DM was asked about the working of the Sub Divisional Magistrate, Tehsildar and Naib Tehsil posted in the district after 2019. On the basis of the report submitted by the District Magistrate, the four officers were found guilty and action was initiated against them, the officer said.