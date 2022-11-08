Home / Cities / Lucknow News / One killed, another injured in Ganga Snan mela in U.P.’s Meerut

One killed, another injured in Ganga Snan mela in U.P.’s Meerut

Published on Nov 08, 2022 10:56 PM IST

Superintendent of police (rural) Keshav Kumar said deceased Kaushendra was a hardened criminal who had several cases pending against him

SP (rural) Keshav Kumar said deceased Kaushendra was a hardened criminal who had several cases pending against him (For Representation)
ByS Raju, Meerut

One person was killed and another injured in an incident of firing during “Ganga Snan” mela at Makhdoompur Ganga Ghat here on Monday night, police said. The deceased identified as Kaushendra of Alipur Morna village in Mawana was wanted in 16 cases. Another person named Kartik sustained a bullet injury on his hand and is undergoing treatment in a hospital, they added.

Superintendent of police (rural) Keshav Kumar said Kaushendra was a hardened criminal who had cases of loot, attempt to murder, etc registered against him in Mawana, Hastinapur and other police stations. He was also booked twice under the Gangster Act, he said.

“Kaushendra named three people in his statement before succumbing to the bullet injuries and one of them has been taken into custody while raids are being conducted to arrest the remaining two,” Kumar said. A case has been registered against the three accused.

The SP said that the accused having criminal antecedents were reportedly consuming alcohol at the time of the incident. “It may be possible that they might have got into a fight over some issue and opened fire,” he added.

Tuesday, November 08, 2022
