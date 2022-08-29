Online billing fraud in LESA: UPPCL seeks a week to respond to home dept’s queries

The UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) has sought one week to respond to the home department’s queries concerning online electricity bill revision fraud in LESA between 2004 and 2008.

The high-level meeting called by the home department to take a call on the special investigation team (SIT) report on fraud here on Monday remained inconclusive as UPPCL officials failed to provide answers to some of the questions.

As per the SIT report, a large number of defaulters’ arrears were dropped under various electricity divisions by manipulating the data of the LESA’s online billing system, causing a revenue loss of ₹2.50 crore to the UPPCL. During the meeting, UPPCL officials informed that some of the amount of the ₹2.50 crore had already been traced and recovered..

“We have asked officials to come with full details on the amount recovered so far before action is taken on the SIT report,” said additional chief secretary, home Avnish Kumar Avasthi, who chaired the meeting on Monday.