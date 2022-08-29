Online billing fraud in LESA: UPPCL seeks a week to respond to home dept’s queries
The high-level meeting called by the home department to take a call on the special investigation team (SIT) report on fraud here on Monday remained inconclusive as UPPCL officials failed to provide answers to some of the questions.
The UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) has sought one week to respond to the home department’s queries concerning online electricity bill revision fraud in LESA between 2004 and 2008.
As per the SIT report, a large number of defaulters’ arrears were dropped under various electricity divisions by manipulating the data of the LESA’s online billing system, causing a revenue loss of ₹2.50 crore to the UPPCL. During the meeting, UPPCL officials informed that some of the amount of the ₹2.50 crore had already been traced and recovered..
“We have asked officials to come with full details on the amount recovered so far before action is taken on the SIT report,” said additional chief secretary, home Avnish Kumar Avasthi, who chaired the meeting on Monday.
Chandigarh saw 23% jump in rape cases in 2021: NCRB data
The city witnessed a 23% increase in rape cases in 2021, the National Crime Records Bureau data for 2021 has revealed. In 2021, as many as 74 rape cases were registered in the city against 60 in 2020. However, they were lower than the 112 cases reported 2019, before the pandemic. While 46 victims were minors, 28 were of age. As per NCRB data, in 91.9% cases, the victims knew the assailant.
NCRB report 2021:Punjab reported second-highest spurious liquor deaths in country
With 127 fatalities, Punjab recorded the second-highest number of deaths, after Uttar Pradesh, due to the consumption of illicit or spurious liquor in 2021, as per the National Crime Records Bureau report on accidental deaths and suicides in India. The maximum such deaths were reported from Uttar Pradesh (137), followed by Punjab (127); Madhya Pradesh (108) and Karnataka (104). In 2021, a total of 618 fatalities were attributed to extreme climatic conditions.
HC notice on plea from journalist Deepak Chaurasia seeking quashing of FIR
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday sought a response from the Haryana police on a plea by journalist Deepak Chaurasiya seeking quashing of an FIR registered by the Gurugram police in 2015. He among some other journalists is accused of airing an “edited” and “obscene” video of a 10-year-old child and her family in 2013 and linking the video to a sexual assault case against jailed, self-styled godman Asaram Bapu.
Chandigarh | SDO suspended for attacking executive engg inside MC office
A sub-divisional engineer (SDO) was on Monday suspended after allegedly attacking an executive engineer inside the municipal corporation's office in Sector 17. Both XEN Anurag Bishnoi, who alleged that Puri assaulted him in his office room on Monday afternoon and SDO Anuj Puri later approached the police with their respective complaints, which are being verified. Speaking about the incident, MC commissioner Anindita Mitra said, “Beating a staff member cannot be tolerated. The SDO has been suspended. A charge sheet shall be issued tomorrow. It is under preparation.”
Services of Takht Patna Sahib jathedar Giani Ranjit Singh terminated amid corruption charges
The managing committee has terminated the services of Takht Patna Sahib jathedar Giani Ranjit Singh in view of the corruption charges being faced by him and the controversies courted by him during his tenure. Giani Ranjit Singh's tenure has also remained controversial. Decision of his termination was taken on Sunday. Hours after his termination, he approached Punjab based senior BJP leader Harjit Singh Grewal. The BJP leader disclosed this information on his Facebook handle.
