Online consultation of SGPGIMS docs to patients at Prayagraj’s SRN hospital soon

In a move aimed at bettering treatment facilities being extended to patients, doctors of Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), Lucknow, will now be available online round the clock for advising treatment to serious patients admitted to anesthesia ICU ward of Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital (SRNH) of Praygaraj. SRN Hospital in Prayagraj. (HT file)

If needed, SGPGIMS specialists will consult SRN hospital doctors and even patients and their attendants, say officials while confirming the move. The files related to the patients will also be available online with SGPGIMS doctors, SRNH officials said.

“The infrastructure needed for audio-video connectivity of anaesthesia ICU ward of SRNH with SGPGIMS has been put in place and we will be starting the facility this month only. Following this, patients admitted at our critical care unit will be able to get best consultation from doctors at SGPGI, Lucknow,” said MLN Medical College principal Dr SP Singh.

SRNH is an associated hospital of MLN Medical College. To start this new facility, two high-end 360-degree moving cameras and one trolley camera have been installed in the ward located on the third floor of the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) building of SRNH.

Three Wi-Fi routers too have been installed to connect the ward with other hospitals. A big LCD TV has been put up which can be used to interact with the doctors of the two institutions.

“Through the screen installed in the ward, the doctors of SGPGIMS will get information about the patient from the doctors of SRN hospital and they will be able to tell which investigation should be done based on the condition of the patient,” Singh said.

Moreover, if patients can speak, the doctor providing the consultation will also communicate with them through the trolley camera. To make health facilities better, the state government has affiliated old medical colleges of the state with Medanta Hospital of Lucknow.

An app is also being developed through which doctors can provide online medical consultation to the patient admitted in ICU wards. Along with this, six medical colleges of the state—Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Meerut, Prayagraj, Jhansi and Agra—will also be interlinked so that the doctors of their associated hospitals can discuss treatment of any patient as and when required.