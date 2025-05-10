Only 1% U.P. aided schools comply with govt directive on teacher data

Only 812 out of 4,512 government-aided secondary schools in Uttar Pradesh have fully uploaded the mandated teacher-related details on the designated web portal, as directed by the state government. Of these, merely 49 entries (1.08%) have been verified and approved by the respective district inspectors of schools (DIoSs). Students at a government-aided school in Prayagraj (File)

Taking strong cognisance of this failure, director (secondary education) Mahendra Dev has expressed displeasure and sent a stern missive to all joint directors (secondary education), deputy directors (region) and DIoSs across the state instructing them to ensure immediate uploading of mandated data of teachers and vacant posts of teachers including principals, headmasters, lecturers, assistant teachers and assistant teachers of attached primary sections as ordered, i.e., reservation-wise, category-wise, subject-wise, on the designated webpage on web portal dse.upmsp.edu.in, said officials of the state secondary education department.

In the missive dated May 6, a copy of which is with HT, the managers of the secondary schools have been directed to upload details of teachers regarding only those who have been appointed against posts created as per the manpower determined by the state government.

Likewise, information of only those teachers working in the attached primary section is to be uploaded whose salary is being paid from the state treasury under the provisions of the “Payment of Salaries of Teachers and Other Employees Act, 1971”, the missive makes plain. These schools had been ordered to upload the desired data of teachers on the web portal between May 1 and 7, 2025, as a priority.

The letter also shares the fact that out of the total 4,512 government-aided secondary schools, just 2,690 have so far even bothered to log in on the designated web portal and out of them a mere 812 have so far uploaded the final details as mandated.

Confirming the move, DIoS of Prayagraj PN Singh said that information of 45 government-aided secondary schools of the district out of around 181 has already been uploaded and instructions have been given for immediate uploading of the requisite information of all remaining schools on the designated portal within the next two days.