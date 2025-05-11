ONOE a decisive step towards making democracy more effective: Sunil Bansal

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Sunil Bansal on Sunday reiterated the need for a nationwide consensus on the proposed ‘One Nation, One Election’ (ONOE), calling it essential for rapid development of the country. BJP national general secretary Sunil Bansal (centre) at an event in Varanasi on May 11. (HT photo)

He said the ONOE concept is a decisive step towards making democracy more effective, cost-efficient and organised. Expressing these views while addressing youths at Rudraksh Convention Centre in Varanasi’s Sigra area, the BJP leader asked them to promote the ONOE concept among the people in form of a campaign.

He said the ONOE was in national interest. He further said frequent elections hamper the development of the country. “In the last 30 years, there has not been a single year without elections,” Bansal added.

“Due to this, the administrative machinery remains busy and it affects the work of good governance,” he said. Bansal emphasised that ONOE is not a new idea. “From 1952 to 1967, Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections were held simultaneously,” he added.

The BJP leader said frequent elections are biggest obstacle to the goal of a developed India by 2047. On the Pahalgam terror attack, Bansal said India will never spare anyone who teases it. “The country is watching how our brave Army gave a befitting reply to Pakistan. The entire nation is with the PM and the Indian Army,” he added.

Prof Bihari Lal Sharma, vice chancellor, Sampurnanand Sanskrit University, presided over the event. He said ONOE is necessary for sustainable development and effective governance of the country. Special guest Padma Bhushan Prof Devi Prasad Dwivedi, international athletes Priyanka Singh Patel and Renu Singh also expressed their views on the occasion.

Chief guest Sunil Bansal was welcomed by young entrepreneur Deepesh Vashisht and Dr Yash Pandey. Prof Bihari Lal Sharma was welcomed by national players Rahul Yadav and Rajat Jaiswal. The event was conducted by BJYM state general secretary Devendra Patel and the vote of thanks was given by Kashi region BJP youth wing chief Shailendra Maurya.