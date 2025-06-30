Orange alert issued as entire UP goes under monsoon cover

As of Sunday, the southwest monsoon had covered the entire state, weathermen said. Lucknow experienced light rainfall of 4.6 mm that brought it relief from the sultry weather. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

Also, an orange alert for heavy rainfall was issued for West Uttar Pradesh (from Sunday evening to July 2) and for East Uttar Pradesh (on June 30 and July 1).

Under the impact of the monsoon, heavy rain occurred in several parts of Uttar Pradesh. Fatehgarh received a maximum of 82 mm rainfall, Agra 56.8 mm, Kanpur city 50.4 mm, Lakhimpur Kheri 43 mm, Najibabad 27 mm, Moradabad 22.2 mm, Varanasi (airport) 16.8 mm, Shahjahanpur 15.8 mm, and Gorakhpur 10 mm.

In the 24 hours ending Sunday 8.30 am, light to moderate rain was recorded at many places in the state. Lucknow experienced light rainfall of 4.6 mm that brought it relief from the sultry weather.

“With the monsoon trough shifting from its normal position northwards and moving from Ferozepur to Sonipat, Ayodhya, Gaya and Purulia to the low pressure formed over the north-west Bay of Bengal, the monsoon flow has strengthened due to the combined effect of the cyclonic circulation formed in the southern part of the state and the east-west trough formed in the middle troposphere,” the IMD said on Sunday.

“Due to the effect of active monsoon conditions, light to moderate rainfall is likely across the state along with heavy rainfall in different parts of the state with very heavy rainfall at some places during the next 24-48 hours and thereafter due to the seasonal trough again shifting towards the south, the belt of heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to shift towards the southern part of the state from July 1,” said Atul Kumar Singh, a senior scientist at the Lucknow Met office.

The state capital is likely to see overcast skies with a few spells of rain/thundershowers on Monday. The Met has issued a warning of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning. The maximum and minimum temperatures may be around 32 and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The forecast for the state was that rain/thundershowers are very likely at most places. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and heavy showers are very likely at isolated places.

Rain deficit down to 1%

On Sunday, the rain deficit in the state was pegged at 1 per cent only. West UP received 93.3 mm rainfall against the normal of 82.3 mm, a surplus of 29 per cent; East UP experienced 84.2 mm against the normal of 101.2 mm, a deficit of 17 per cent, according to data made available by the Lucknow Met office.