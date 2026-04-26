OTP rule:Outdated mobile numbers on RCs stall pollution under control certificates in UP

Vehicle owners across Uttar Pradesh are facing difficulties in obtaining pollution under control (PUC) certificates after the transport department made OTP-based verification on registered mobile numbers mandatory, even for vehicles already fitted with high-security registration plates (HSRP). The number of such vehicles is 1000+. The PUC Operators Association, Uttar Pradesh, said nearly 75% of vehicles have outdated or unlinked mobile numbers in official records (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

According to officials and PUC operators, the new system sends a one-time password only to the mobile number recorded in the vehicle’s registration certificate (RC). However, in a large number of older vehicles, these numbers are either outdated, inactive, or linked to previous owners, making it impossible for applicants to receive the OTP and complete the process.

For instance, Rajeev Sharma, a resident of Indira Nagar, was unable to renew his car’s pollution certificate as the OTP was sent to an outdated mobile number linked to his RC.

“The number is no longer active, so I didn’t receive the OTP,” he said. Despite visiting a PUC centre, he had to return without the certificate. Sharma now fears a ₹10,000 fine and is trying to update his number at the RTO.

An official on the basis of anonymity said the issue has resulted in a drop in pollution checks since April 16, when the department also barred issuance of PUC certificates to vehicles without HSRP. Earlier, operators could generate certificates using any active mobile number provided by the vehicle owner at the time of testing.

The PUC Operators Association, Uttar Pradesh, said nearly 75% of vehicles have outdated or unlinked mobile numbers in official records. In several cases, even when numbers are updated, OTPs fail to reach due to technical glitches or because a different person brings the vehicle for testing.

“While the intent behind the rule is to bring transparency, its sudden implementation without groundwork has created widespread inconvenience,” said Sunil Kumar Pal, treasurer of the association. He added that many vehicle owners are being turned away from centres without testing due to OTP failure.

The situation has also raised concerns over enforcement, as vehicles without valid PUC certificates are liable for a fine of up to ₹10,000. “People are unable to comply despite willingness, which makes the penalty provision seem harsh,” Pal said.

The association has written to the transport commissioner, suggesting that PUC centres be allowed to temporarily update mobile numbers after uploading necessary documents in cases where RC and Aadhaar details do not match. It also recommended running the old and new systems parallelly until records are fully updated.

Deputy transport commissioner (Lucknow Zone) Radheshyam confirmed that a representation has been received. “The matter is under consideration and options are being explored to resolve the issue,” he said.