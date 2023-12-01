close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow News / Oudh Bar Association to again raise high court Lucknow bench’s jurisdiction issue

Oudh Bar Association to again raise high court Lucknow bench’s jurisdiction issue

ByPawan Dixit, Lucknow
Dec 01, 2023 08:24 AM IST

Currently, 16 out of total 75 U.P. districts are under the jurisdiction of the high court’s Lucknow bench.

The contentious issue of realigning jurisdiction of the high court between Allahabad and its Lucknow bench is back again. Increasing the territorial jurisdiction of the high court’s Lucknow bench is a long-pending demand of lawyers of the state capital.

The Oudh Bar Association (OBA) of the Lucknow high court bench has been demanding to bring Bareilly, Moradabad and Kanpur divisions under the Lucknow bench’s jurisdiction. These divisions are under the Allahabad high court as of now. (FOR REPRESENTATION)
The Oudh Bar Association (OBA) of the Lucknow high court bench has been demanding to bring Bareilly, Moradabad and Kanpur divisions under the Lucknow bench’s jurisdiction. These divisions are under the Allahabad high court as of now. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

Currently, 16 out of total 75 U.P. districts are under the jurisdiction of the high court’s Lucknow bench. The Oudh Bar Association (OBA) of the Lucknow high court bench has been demanding to bring Bareilly, Moradabad and Kanpur divisions under the Lucknow bench’s jurisdiction. These divisions are under the Allahabad high court as of now.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The OBA has convened a statewide convention of the district bar associations in the state capital on December 1. These are the bar associations which have extended support to the lawyers of Lucknow on this issue.

The OBA has been demanding expansion of jurisdiction of the high court’s Lucknow bench for the past several years. High court lawyers in the state capital have boycotted work on the issue on several occasions.

However, lawyers of the Allahabad high court have been opposing any change in high court’s jurisdiction. Lawyers of western Uttar Pradesh have also extended their support to the OBA on the issue.

“Till we get a separate bench of the high court in western Uttar Pradesh, lawyers of the region want their jurisdiction to be attached with the Lucknow high court,” said Anand Mani Tripathi, president, OBA.

“Western Uttar Pradesh comes under the Allahabad high court’s jurisdiction. If a litigant of western U.P. has to go to Allahabad high court, they will have to reach there passing through Lucknow,” said Tripathi.

“Kanpur comes under the Allahabad high court’s jurisdiction while its twin town Unnao falls under purview of the Lucknow bench. How can you justify this,” asked Tripathi.

Kanpur is just 72 km away from the state capital while its is 199 km away from Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). “We have convened a statewide convention on December 1 demanding expansion of territorial jurisdiction of the Luckow bench,” Tripathi said.

The OBA is an apex body of lawyers of the Lucknow high court with around 5,000 members.

What Jaswant Singh panel said

In March 1981, the then Uttar Pradesh government had recommended shifting jurisdiction of a few districts from the Allahabad high court to its Lucknow bench for the convenience of litigants.

Thereafter, the central government in September 1981 constituted the Jaswant Singh Commission to submit its report on the Uttar Pradesh government’s proposal and requirement of a separate bench of the high court in western U.P.

In its report, the Jaswant Singh Commission recommended relocation of Bareilly and Moradabad regions from the Allahabad high court’s jurisdiction to the Lucknow bench. It had also recommended a separate bench of the high court in Agra.

Districts under HC’s Lucknow bench

Lucknow, Unnao, Bahraich, Ayodhya (Faizabad), Sultanpur, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh, Barabanki, Gonda, Lakhimpur Kheri, Hardoi, Sultanpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Amethi, Balrampur and Shravasti.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Pawan Dixit

    Pawan Dixit has been a journalist for over a decade. He has extensively covered eastern UP for around five years, covered 2012 UP assembly polls, 2014 Lok Sabha polls while being stationed in Varanasi. Now, in Lucknow, he covers outstation political assignments, reports special cases from district court, high court and state information commission

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out