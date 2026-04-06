Outside tiger reserves: Fresh drive in UP to reduce man-animal conflict

The state forest department will soon launch a scheme focusing on enhanced measures to reduce man-animal conflict in Uttar Pradesh. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The ‘Management of Tigers Outside Tiger Reserves: Strategies to Deal with Human–Tiger Conflict’ is a pan-India exercise being implemented as a pilot project in 40 forest divisions in nine states facing man-animal conflict and is in addition to the existing projects that the states are running.

“To effectively prevent and control human-wildlife conflict, a new scheme will be implemented in Uttar Pradesh from 2025-26. The first phase of this scheme will be implemented in the South Kheri Forest Division, Bijnor Social Forestry Division, Pilibhit Social Forestry Division, and Bahraich Forest Division,” said Anuradha Vemuri, principal chief conservator of forests, wildlife, Uttar Pradesh.

The scheme will be funded by the National CAMPA (Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority), ministry of environment, forests and climate change.

“The pilot initiative will allow for testing and refining of rapid response protocols, technological monitoring tools, compensation mechanism, community outreach strategies, under real field conditions,” said Vemuri.

Uttar Pradesh has seen 62 deaths in man-animal conflict in 2024-25, including 12 with wolves; the figure is expected to be much larger in 2025-26.

Key elements include redressing human-animal conflicts, technological intervention for protection and monitoring of tiger and co-predators, capacity building, monitoring and evaluation of the project at headquarters by National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), rescue facilities extension and outreach activities. For these initiatives additional equipment, staff, and other support will be provided.

Citing the reason behind this new endeavour, an official said that India is home to 70% of the global tiger population.

According to the All India Tiger Survey, 2022, the estimated number of tigers in the country is 3,682, of which approximately 35 to 40% are found in areas outside tiger reserves. Human-wildlife conflict is frequently observed in populated and agricultural areas adjacent to forest areas, especially in the Terai region.

The main objectives of the scheme are to control incidents of human-wildlife conflict outside the tiger reserves and to ensure the coexistence and harmony of tigers. In addition, it includes involving local communities in tiger conservation efforts and protecting their livelihoods.

Focus is to reduce incidents of human-wildlife conflict with modern and innovative technologies, mainly including AI, drones, camera traps, capacity development of field staff and local communities, and public relations programmes.