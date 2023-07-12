U.P. govt primary, upper primary schools: Money for uniforms, shoes, books delayed again

It’s been more than 100 days since the new session started, yet 1.92 crore students enrolled in government primary and upper primary schools await the ₹1,200 for free uniform, school bag, shoes, stationeries, etc, given to them by the state government. For representation only (HT File Photo)

This is the third consecutive year that the amount to be transferred has been delayed through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme in Aadhaar-linked bank accounts of parents. The basic education department credits ₹1,200 to purchase two sets of uniform for ₹600, ₹200 for sweater, ₹125 for socks, ₹175 for school bag, Rs100 for four copies, 2 pens, 2 pencils, 2 sharpeners, and 2 erasers etc.

“We have received the money from the state government and the process of crediting the money into students’ accounts will begin soon,” said director-general, school education, Vijay Kiran Anand. The schools reopened in July after summer vacation and soon the task to transfer money will begin shortly, Anand added.

Sources said that the department is trying to invite chief minister Yogi Adityanath for a function where the exercise will be rolled out.

“We are in the process of completing the task of linking students’ Aadhar cards with their parents’ bank accounts. Only those students are left whose parents’ bank account is not linked with Aadhar. There are 1.92 crore students enrolled in 1.30 lakh government schools. Nearly 15% students’ Aadhar card is yet to be linked,” an official said.

Most of the students left out are those who were enrolled this year. The formalities of the new entrants are not complete. Officials have asked teachers and head teachers to expedite the process. Now the teachers are expected to complete the task of linking students’ bank accounts on a priority basis.

