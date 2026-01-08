Over 1000 suspected drug peddlers, users identified after raids on 134 locations in Lucknow

In one of the largest anti-narcotics operations in the state capital, Lucknow Police have identified over 1,045 suspected drug peddlers and users after raiding 134 locations across all five zones of the city over two consecutive days, officials said on Wednesday. The first phase of the drive was conducted on Tuesday. (PICTURE FOR REPRESENTATION)

The massive crackdown, carried out under the #SayNoToDrugs campaign, comes less than a week after HT highlighted the growing narcotics trade in Lucknow, including the use of digital platforms alongside traditional street-level hotspots.

“Police arrested nine accused and seized 9.638 kg of ganja during the two-day operation, registering seven cases under Sections 8/20 of the NDPS Act,” said joint commissioner of police (law and order) Bablu Kumar.

The first phase of the drive was conducted on Tuesday, when joint teams of the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), SWAT, surveillance units and local police stations raided 30 identified drug hotspots across the city. During the operation, police identified over 100 suspected peddlers and arrested six people allegedly caught selling narcotics on the spot.

Calling it the “biggest-ever crackdown” on drugs in Lucknow, Lucknow police said the drive focused on locations from where repeated complaints had been received.

Teams raided 30 locations, including Bharwara Crossing, areas near Fun Republic Mall, Madiaon bridge and near Singapore Mall. Six accused were arrested selling narcotics, and further questioning is underway to trace the supply network

“The operation was scaled up on Wednesday, with police carrying out coordinated raids and checking at 104 additional locations, taking the total number of raided sites to 134 in just two days. During the second phase, three more accused were arrested, and nearly 3.96 kg of ganja was recovered from their possession,” a Lucknow police press statement said.

Senior officers said police teams led by additional deputy commissioners of police and assistant commissioners of police simultaneously conducted raids and verification drives at identified and suspected locations. Over 945 suspicious individuals were checked on Wednesday alone, with their identities and activities verified.

Officials said this was the first time such a large number of suspected drug peddlers had been identified in a single coordinated operation in Lucknow. Intelligence gathered during the drive has also revealed the names of additional suspects and locations, which are now under scrutiny.

Police commissioner Amrendra Kumar Sengar said the focus of the campaign is not limited to arrests but extends to dismantling the entire supply chain.

“Strict action is being taken against those involved in the illegal sale of narcotics, and in-depth investigations into the supply networks are underway. Such operations will continue to ensure a drug-free environment in Lucknow,” he said.