Friday, Dec 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Over 14K Home Guards to provide essential services during Mahakumbh-2025

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Dec 06, 2024 10:44 PM IST

The training period for Home Guards personnel will soon be increased from 45 days to 90 days, said Uttar Pradesh Home Guards Minister Dharamveer Prajapati

Over 14,000 Home Guards personnel will render their services to ensure smooth organisation of the Mahakumbh-2025, said Uttar Pradesh Home Guards Minister Dharamveer Prajapati while addressing the 62nd Home Guards Raising Day event in Lucknow on Friday.

Home Guards Minister taking salute of parade during home guards raising day event at its headquarters in Lucknow on Friday. (HT PHOTO)
Home Guards Minister taking salute of parade during home guards raising day event at its headquarters in Lucknow on Friday. (HT PHOTO)

He stated that Mahakumbh is being organised on a grand scale, and Home Guards personnel are fully prepared to fulfil their responsibilities, including traffic management, in coordination with the police. During the event at Home Guards Headquarters in Lucknow, he hoisted the flag and took the salute of the parade.

While addressing the gathering, Prajapati said that Home Guards personnel are actively serving in various capacities, from maintaining law and order to facilitating elections and discharging social responsibilities. They are also contributing to tree plantation and cleanliness drives, he added.

He informed that the training period for Home Guards personnel will soon be increased from 45 days to 90 days.

He mentioned that since chief minister Yogi Adityanath assumed office in 2017, the daily allowance for Home Guards personnel has been increased from 375 to 500, and currently, they receive 918 per day. Additionally, the compensation amount for duty-related deaths has been increased from 5 lakh to 35-40 lakh through insurance coverage.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
