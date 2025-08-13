Over 18,000 from UP selected for Hajj 2026

As many as 18,659 people from Uttar Pradesh have completed their forms and provisionally been selected for the Hajj 2026 pilgrimage. The state had received 20,969 registrations against an approved quota of 30,000 pilgrims before the August 7 deadline. For the first time, 1,147 applicants have opted for the 20-day ‘Mini’ or ‘Short’ Hajj instead of the 40-45 day trip. Moradabad district recorded the highest number of applications at 2,090. (Sourced)

Moradabad district recorded the highest number of applications at 2,090, followed by Meerut with 1,343 and Rampur with 1,084. Lucknow saw 811 applications.

UP Hajj committee chairman and minister of state for Minority welfare, Muslim Waqf and Hajj, Danish Azad Ansari said, “There is an increase of more than 5,000 applicants this time after the efforts of the state government and state Hajj committee to increase participation. The initial registration was 20,969, out of which 18,596 have completed their forms.”

Explaining the new 20-day option, Ansari said it would involve a two-to-three-day stay in Madina, with the remaining days spent in Mina and Mecca. Those not selected for the Mini Hajj will be placed in the general category but will retain the same flight plan.

Applicants must submit their first installment by August 20, 2025.

Notably, Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam and is obligatory for Muslims who meet the necessary conditions.