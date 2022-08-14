Over 1L to sing national anthem at RamgarhTal in Gkp on I-Day
Lucknow: Over one lakh people will assemble at Ramgarh Tal in Gorakhpur on Independence Day to sing the national anthem.
Vice chairman, Gorakhpur Development Authority (GDA), Prem Ranjan Singh said the citizens had been invited to sing the national anthem on the bank of Ramgarh Tal to celebrate 75 years of Independence. The people were urged to carry the national flag while assembling near the Ramgarh Tal, he said.
People’s representatives, students and teachers of all the educational institutions have been invited to participate in the event.
The GDA will distribute 50,000 national flags on the occasion. The national anthem will be sung at 6 pm on Monday. The Air Force band will play patriotic songs. The Ramgarh Tal and Digvijay Nath Park have been decorated with colourful lights.
Meanwhile, national flag was hoisted on the premises of Gorakhnath temple on Sunday under the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. Secretary of Gorakhnath Temple Trust, Dwarka Tiwari said the national flag had been hoisted at all the educational institutions, hospitals and buildings located on the temple premises.
No ‘hello’, only 'Vande Mataram' for calls, Maharashtra officials told: Report
“We are entering the 76th year of Independence. We are celebrating Amrit Mahotsav (of Independence). Hence, I want officials to say 'Vande Mataram' over the phone instead of hellonewly-appointed Maharashtra cultural affairs minister Sudhir Mungantiwarwar announced, news agency PTI reported. He said a formal government order on the same will be out by August 18. The minister made the announcement in one of his first decisions, shortly after chief minister Eknath Shinde handed out portfolios in the state cabinet.
HP cabinet gives nod for setting up 76 model wellness centres
Himachal Pradesh cabinet has given the nod for setting up 76 model health wellness centres. The state cabinet met on Saturday evening wherein it decided to open patwar circle Spilo in Pooh tehsil of Kinnaur district to facilitate the people of the area. It also decided to create patwar circle Shikroha under Sadar Bilaspur tehsil. It gave its approval to create Kanungo circle Kelodhar under Chachiot tehsil of Mandi district.
HP apple growers dissatisfied with opening prices announced by Adani
Sanyukt Kisan Manch, an umbrella organisation of different farmers' unions, have rejected the prices announced by Adani Agri Fresh – a company that imports fruit. Sourced from farmers in Himachal Pradesh and Kashmir. The fruit supply chains in Himachal have announced a marginal increase in the opening price for A-grade premium apples for Rs 76 per kilogram against Rs 72 it offered last year.
Gunfight breaks out with terrorists in Rajouri
A gunfight erupted between militants and security forces in Kandra Hill area of Rajouri, officials said on Sunday. Defence spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand said, “Today, around 7.30pm, an operational contact was established by troops of Indian Army, Rashtriya Rifles and SOG with terrorists at Kandra Hill in Rajouri.” A senior police officer said that a team of police and army launched a cordon and search operation in Kandra Hill on a specific input.
Kashmir’s first multiplex set to open early next monthin Sonawar
Come September and film aficionados in Kashmir will be able to watch the latest movies on the big screen as the Valley's first multiplex is set to open in the Sonawar area here. The multiplex, being developed in collaboration with leading theatre chain INOX, will have three movie halls with a total capacity of 520 seats, its owner Vijay Dhar told PTI. It will house several food courts, where Dhar plans to promote local cuisine.
