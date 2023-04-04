U.P. Haj pilgrim numbers grow three times in a year

This year 26,786 U.P. residents will go on Haj, out of which 14,240 are men and 12,546 women. An official of the State Haj Committee said, “This is more than three times when compared to last year as only 8,836 pilgrims from U.P. went to Haj in 2022.” The Haj Committee office in Lucknow (HT File Photo)

The increasing number of pilgrims shows that they are coming out of the Covid-19 era when Haj was stopped and was limited to only a few pilgrims. Now, the Covid-19 norms have been relaxed by the Saudi authorities, he added.

Haj was not opened for any foreigner due to Covid-19 restrictions in 2020 and 2021. In 2022, it was opened to a limited number of pilgrims. This year, 1,411 Lucknowites will leave for Haj, said the official, out of which 730 are men and 681 are women. However, the maximum Haj pilgrims will go from Moradabad in the state. From Moradabad, 2,702 pilgrims will go for Haj, followed by Lucknow in terms of numbers.

However, only 15 pilgrims will leave for Haj from Etah, Lalitpur and Chitrakoot. There are 17 districts in the state where less than 100 people have applied for Haj, said the official.

He said, “Preparations are on for a smooth Haj Yatra and providing best facilities for the pilgrims inside India and at the place of Haj. Haj is expected to begin from June 26.”