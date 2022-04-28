Over 5 million Covid vaccine doses given to children in 12-15 age group in Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh on Thursday reached the milestone of administering over 50 lakh (5 million) Covid vaccine doses to children between 12 and 15 years of age.
Till now, 51,64,003 doses of the Covid vaccine had been given to beneficiaries between 12 and 15 years of age in the state, according to official data.
“This is another milestone as the state continues to conduct one of the most successful vaccination campaigns in the country since the rollout of the mass immunisation drive,” said a press statement from the state government.
The Uttar Pradesh government is providing vaccination cover to all children between 12 and 18 years of age in a time-bound manner, said the statement. So far, over 2,24,75,498 vaccine doses have been given to those in the 15- 18 years’ age group.
A total of over 31.3 crore or 313 million (313,525,300) doses of the Covid vaccine have been administered to beneficiaries (of all age groups) in the state, according to data from the CoWin portal.
Uttar Pradesh started administering booster shots (precaution doses) to frontline and healthcare workers, as well as senior citizens, from January 10.
Over 27.45 lakh (2.74 million) precaution doses have been administered in the state so far.
“Vaccination is one of the most effective tools to curb the Covid infection spread and reduce its impact among those who got infected. All those eligible should take their due vaccine doses,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.
“Uttar Pradesh is followed by Maharashtra with 16.44 crore doses administered so far. About 84% of the adult population is fully vaccinated and over 100% have received one vaccine dose in UP,” said the press statement.
To speed up the vaccination drive for children in the state, chief minister Yogi Adityanath has also asked the officials concerned to ensure adequate availability of doses.
Seven held for trying to stir riots in Ayodhya
LUCKNOW Seven people were arrested for throwing meat, holy books and inflammatory posters at four mosques and a dargah in UP's Ayodhya in an attempt to stir riots in the district, said senior police officials on Thursday. They said the accused did this in protest of Delhi's Jahangirpuri violence during Hanuman Jayanti procession on April 19. After this incident, the police intensified vigil in Ayodhya ahead of Alvida ki Namaz and Eid.
Man held for sexually harassing 9-year-old niece, mother
PUNE A 28-year-old man was arrested by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Wednesday for sexually harassing his niece and mother. A case against him was registered based on a complaint lodged by the child's grandmother. The arrested man is the younger brother of the survivor child's mother and the complainant is his mother. The woman has claimed that on April 21, her son pulled down her 9-year-old granddaughter's clothes and harassed her.
City markets abuzz with Eid charm
After two years of back-to-back lockdowns, this year Eid is all set to be a high-spirited affair. As the month-long Ramzan is nearing its end, the local markets in old Lucknow are abuzz with enthusiastic shoppers. The iconic market of Chowk, Alambagh and Aminabad are bustling with life once again but some out there still fear the reports of fourth wave. Our team visited old city, to view the reviving Eid charm this year.
Navi Mumbai properties surveyed using new technology
All properties in the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation jurisdiction are being surveyed using the state-of-the-art Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) technology. No property survey has ever been done in the city over the years till the present one. NMMC commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, held a review meeting this week on the progress of the survey work. NMMC would undertake two types of surveys of the properties in the city using LiDAR technology.
Two killed, three injured in collision between cars at Loni Kalbhor
PUNE Two men were killed, while three others were severely injured in a sideways collision between two cars near Kavdipath toll plaza area of Pune on Thursday. The identity of the second man is being ascertained. The injured were identified as Anil Maruti Jadhav, 21, a resident of Pondhe village in Purandar, who was driving two men identified as Sunil Nilesh Shitkal, 18, and Sanket Balu Bhandalkar, 18, both residents of Kesnand in Wagholi, Pune.
