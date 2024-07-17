Over 55 lakh drumstick saplings to be planted in UP

Apart from variety of saplings to be planted during the annual plantation drive in Uttar Pradesh, drumstick saplings, called the powerhouse of nutrition, will be a major component. The drumstick is not just a plant; it is a powerhouse of nutrition (Pic for representation)

There is a target to plant 36 crore saplings on July 20 under the drive. Among the total saplings, 55 lakh drumstick saplings will also be planted.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed that every Anganwadi centre and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana beneficiary should be given drumstick saplings. Additionally, in aspirational districts that are lagging in development standards, every family should be encouraged to plant a few drumstick saplings, said a press statement from the state government on Tuesday.

The drumstick is not just a plant; it is a powerhouse of nutrition. Its leaves and pods possess properties that can prevent over 300 diseases. They contain 92 types of vitamins, 46 types of antioxidants, 36 types of pain relievers, and 18 types of amino acids.

Drumstick has seven times more vitamin C than oranges, vitamin A is four times more than carrots, calcium is four times more than milk, potassium is three times more than bananas and protein is three times more than yogurt.

It is cultivated in the southern Indian states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka, and its pods and leaves are used in various ways. Tamil Nadu Agricultural University has developed two varieties named PKM-1 and PKM-2. PKM-1 is particularly suited to the agricultural climate of the region. It can grow in all types of soil, as long as it receives ample sunlight, said the press statement.

Using its fresh or dried leaves as fodder has been reported to increase milk production in animals by more than one and a half times and weight by more than one-third. Additionally, spraying crops with a solution of leaf juice mixed with water results in an increase in yield by more than one and a quarter times.