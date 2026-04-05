Lucknow, Over 6,000 workers from Uttar Pradesh currently in Israel are safe despite the prevailing tense situation, with the state government maintaining continuous contact with Indian authorities on the ground, officials said on Sunday. Over 6,000 Uttar Pradesh workers in Israel safe; govt in constant touch: Officials

Principal Secretary Labour and Employment Department, Uttar Pradesh, Shanmuga Sundaram, is in regular contact with the Indian Embassy in Israel to track developments and ensure the safety of Indian nationals, particularly those from the state.

According to information received from the embassy, all Indian workers in Israel are safe, with no report of any emergency or major threat so far.

Acting on the directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state government is closely monitoring the well-being of all workers.

Officials said the state government is in constant communication with India's Ambassador to Israel, J P Singh, who has shared periodic updates.

In communications dated March 11, 17 and 28, the ambassador confirmed that all Indian workers, including those from the state, are safe.

While there is a natural sense of concern due to the situation, there has been no significant demand or pressure from workers seeking to return to India, officials said, adding that the embassy remains in close contact with them and is addressing their needs.

The envoy also informed that some workers from Uttar Pradesh recently hosted visiting Indian journalists, indicating that the situation remains under control and normal life continues.

The embassy's First Secretary, Dr Garika Tejeshwar, according to the statement, has also confirmed that all workers from the state are safe and no untoward incident has been reported so far.

Sundaram said some Indian nationals, mainly traders and students, have returned voluntarily via Jordan with assistance from the embassy, and similar arrangements can be made for workers if required.

Officials added that the embassy's control room has not received any serious or emergency messages, and all workers are adhering to local safety advisories.

The Uttar Pradesh government continues to keep a close watch on the situation and has conveyed to workers that it stands firmly with them and will facilitate their return if they wish to come back.

A helpline operated by Israel's Population and Immigration Authority is also active to assist workers in multiple languages. Despite intermittent incidents such as missile attacks, the overall situation for Indian workers, particularly those from Uttar Pradesh, remains normal, officials said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.