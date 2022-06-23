Over 600 new Covid cases in UP for second day

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh reported over 600 (636) fresh Covid cases for the second consecutive day on Thursday while 468 patients recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours and 21 districts reported zero fresh cases, according to the data from the state health department.

“The state tested 88,375 Covid samples in the past 24 hours. Till now, 116541725 samples have been tested,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health, in a press statement. On Wednesday, 682 people had tested positive in UP.

The state had 3,423 active Covid cases under treatment, of which majority were in home isolation. Among the active cases, the highest - 816 - were in Lucknow, 731 in Gautam Buddha Nagar, 351 in Ghaziabad, 147 in Varanasi and 75 in Gorakhpur.

So far, UP had reported 2086765 Covid cases and 23,532 deaths due to the infection.

“Till now, 2059810 patients have recovered in the state and the recovery rate is 98.70%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

Among new Covid cases, Lucknow reported 165, Gautam Buddha Nagar 168, Ghaziabad 58, Varanasi and Gorakhpur 17 each, Fatehpur 28, Bulandshahr 11 and Hardoi 10, according to data from the health department.

UP had administered 33,82,60,696 doses of Covid vaccine, including 17,53,93,337 first doses and 15,93,88,887 second doses. In the past 24 hours, 3,92,994 doses of the vaccine were administered.

In Lucknow, Alambagh reported 27 new cases, Aliganj 29, Chinhat 25, Indira Nagar 19, Sarojini Nagar 11, NK road 5, Malihabad 2. While 23 were contacts of people who tested positive for Covid previously, 21 people had travel history and 32 had mild symptoms.