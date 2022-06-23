Over 600 new Covid cases in UP for second day
LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh reported over 600 (636) fresh Covid cases for the second consecutive day on Thursday while 468 patients recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours and 21 districts reported zero fresh cases, according to the data from the state health department.
“The state tested 88,375 Covid samples in the past 24 hours. Till now, 116541725 samples have been tested,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health, in a press statement. On Wednesday, 682 people had tested positive in UP.
The state had 3,423 active Covid cases under treatment, of which majority were in home isolation. Among the active cases, the highest - 816 - were in Lucknow, 731 in Gautam Buddha Nagar, 351 in Ghaziabad, 147 in Varanasi and 75 in Gorakhpur.
So far, UP had reported 2086765 Covid cases and 23,532 deaths due to the infection.
“Till now, 2059810 patients have recovered in the state and the recovery rate is 98.70%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.
Among new Covid cases, Lucknow reported 165, Gautam Buddha Nagar 168, Ghaziabad 58, Varanasi and Gorakhpur 17 each, Fatehpur 28, Bulandshahr 11 and Hardoi 10, according to data from the health department.
UP had administered 33,82,60,696 doses of Covid vaccine, including 17,53,93,337 first doses and 15,93,88,887 second doses. In the past 24 hours, 3,92,994 doses of the vaccine were administered.
In Lucknow, Alambagh reported 27 new cases, Aliganj 29, Chinhat 25, Indira Nagar 19, Sarojini Nagar 11, NK road 5, Malihabad 2. While 23 were contacts of people who tested positive for Covid previously, 21 people had travel history and 32 had mild symptoms.
-
Prostate Cancer: Causes, symptoms, risk factors and treatment
“Cancer of the prostate is the second leading site of cancer among males in metro cities like Delhi, Kolkata, and Pune and the third leading cause in cities like Mumbai, and Bengaluru. The main reason for the increase in Prostatic cancer is due to an increase in the aged population, changing lifestyles, increased awareness, and easy access to medical facilities in cities,” said Dr Prasanth Kandra.
-
Coach rescues US swimmer Anita Alvarez after she faints midway while competing
Her coach Andrea Fuentes, who was present at the pool side, then jumped into action and averted a tragedy at the world championships swimming competition.
-
‘Just like prez polls’: Cong's Kharge fires salvo at BJP as Maha crisis deepens
Mallikarjun Kharge said the Congress party will stand with the MVA regime and wants to work together. "The present Maharashtra government is doing developmental work in the state. [The] BJP [is] trying to destabilise the Maharashtra government. They did the same in the past too in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, [and] Goa,” he was quoted as saying.
-
No Rani Rampal again as India announce 18-member squad for 2022 CWG
Star striker Rani Rampal has been left out of the Indian women's hockey squad for the 2022 Commonwealth Games, with goalkeeper Savita Punia set to lead the 18-member squad which was announced on Thursday. Rani had earlier been left out of the squad for the upcoming FIH World Cup after being unable to recover fully from a hamstring injury. Coach Janneke Schopman had said at the time that Rani is yet to fully recover from the knock that has kept her largely out of action since she led the team's inspirational performance at last year's Tokyo Olympics.
-
Fit-again R Ashwin joins Team India before Tour Match against Leicestershire
Team India received a big boost before the start of their tour of England as star all-rounder R Ashwin joined the squad on Thursday before the start of India's Tour Match against Leicestershire at the Uptonsteel County Ground in Leicester.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics