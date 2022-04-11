Over 600 UP colleges fail eligibility test for running nursing courses
Over 600 colleges, which were planning to start nursing/paramedical courses in Uttar Pradesh, could not clear the inspection (test), mandatory before starting such courses.
In all 1,160 colleges had applied for permission to start the courses from the directorate of medical education, UP between 2017 and 2021. A total 200 applicants backed out when the dates for inspection was assigned for their campuses.
“In all 1,160 colleges had applied and, from among them, 200 backed out before inspection while over 300 have been given permission for running nursing and paramedical courses, as they fulfilled the requirements,” said director general, medical education, Uttar Pradesh, Dr NC Prajapati.
Over 600 colleges, where inspection took place recently, were found below standard. “They have now been given two months time to remove the shortcomings. If they fulfil the requirements, they will be allowed to admit students in different courses they applied for,” said Dr Prajapati.
The colleges had applied for different courses, including bachelor of science in medical laboratory, B.Sc nursing, post basic B.Sc nursing, bachelor of science in operation theatre techniques, bachelor of physiotherapy, bachelor of optometry, health worker, diploma in general nursing and midwifery and laboratory technician diploma.
According to the data, Uttar Pradesh has over 3,500 vacant nursing posts across government hospitals.
Ashok Kumar, president Rajkiya Nurses Sangh, a body of government nurses, said, “Colleges where shortcoming have been noticed should be given permission only after thorough screening once they claim they have removed shortcomings.”
Colleges that were rejected for taking admission in nursing and paramedical courses were from across the state, including Azamgarh, Bulandshahr, Barabanki, Deoria, Farukhabad, Gorakhpur, Lucknow, Hardoi, Auraiya and Ayodhya.
Thirty applications regarding starting of health worker courses were also rejected.
-
Assam forms panel to decide action on irregularities in state civil service exam
The Assam cabinet on Monday approved formation of a high-level committee to decide on actions to be taken with regards to irregularities committed in state civil service exams conducted by the Assam Public Service Commission in the year 2013. Monday's cabinet decision has come after the submission of a 700-page report by the Justice (retired) Biplab Kumar Sharma commission earlier this month on anomalies in CCE 2013.
-
No power employee uses metered electricity, admits UPPCL
Admitting that no power employee consumed metered electricity in the state, the UP Power Corporation Ltd has urged the UP Electricity Regulatory Commission to grant it time till March 2023 to install energy meters at residences of all power department personnel and pensioners. The corporation, in its response to the UPERC, has said there are 34,858 employees and engineers working in state's various energy corporations, besides 49,036 pensioners and none of them used metered supply.
-
Cong alleges scam, demands minister's resignation
The Uttarakhand Congress staged a dharna outside the secretariat here on Monday alleging a scam in the recruitment of peons in cooperative banks and demanding the resignation of state cooperative minister Dhan Singh Rawat. The dharna was staged by former PCC president Ganesh Godiyal outside the secretariat gate in which newly appointed PCC president Karan Mahra and former chief minister Harish Rawat also participated.
-
Artificial lung installed at Varanasi’s Assi ghat to create awareness about air pollution
A pair of artificial lungs was installed at the Assi ghat in Varanasi to spread awareness about the effect of air pollution by the climate agenda campaign on Sunday. Yoga guru Pandit Vijay Prakash Mishra, Institute of environment and sustainable development, Dr AS Raghubanshi and Social activist Ekta Shekhar were present at the ghat.
-
UP power dept worker ends life after boss asks him to 'send wife for night'
A UP power corporation worker died after setting himself on fire outside the house of an engineer who had allegedly asked him to "send his wife for a night", police said on Monday. The JE and another lineman, Jagatpal, have been suspended. Before taking the step on Saturday night at Hydle Colony in Pallia, lineman Gokul (42) made a video levelling the allegations.
