Over 600 UP colleges fail eligibility test for running nursing courses

Over 600 colleges, which were planning to start nursing/paramedical courses in Uttar Pradesh, could not clear the inspection (test), mandatory before starting such courses.

In all 1,160 colleges had applied for permission to start the courses from the directorate of medical education, UP between 2017 and 2021. A total 200 applicants backed out when the dates for inspection was assigned for their campuses.

“In all 1,160 colleges had applied and, from among them, 200 backed out before inspection while over 300 have been given permission for running nursing and paramedical courses, as they fulfilled the requirements,” said director general, medical education, Uttar Pradesh, Dr NC Prajapati.

Over 600 colleges, where inspection took place recently, were found below standard. “They have now been given two months time to remove the shortcomings. If they fulfil the requirements, they will be allowed to admit students in different courses they applied for,” said Dr Prajapati.

The colleges had applied for different courses, including bachelor of science in medical laboratory, B.Sc nursing, post basic B.Sc nursing, bachelor of science in operation theatre techniques, bachelor of physiotherapy, bachelor of optometry, health worker, diploma in general nursing and midwifery and laboratory technician diploma.

According to the data, Uttar Pradesh has over 3,500 vacant nursing posts across government hospitals.

Ashok Kumar, president Rajkiya Nurses Sangh, a body of government nurses, said, “Colleges where shortcoming have been noticed should be given permission only after thorough screening once they claim they have removed shortcomings.”

Colleges that were rejected for taking admission in nursing and paramedical courses were from across the state, including Azamgarh, Bulandshahr, Barabanki, Deoria, Farukhabad, Gorakhpur, Lucknow, Hardoi, Auraiya and Ayodhya.

Thirty applications regarding starting of health worker courses were also rejected.