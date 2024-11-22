Over 7 lakh got jobs, 2 crore connected to employment in 7.5 years: Yogi

The government is ensuring transparent recruitment and bringing an end to nepotism, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Friday at a function organised to distribute appointment letter to 701 selected forest inspectors, including 140 women candidates. For representation only (HT File Photo)

He also shared his concern on global warming at the event.

“In the past, recruitment in Uttar Pradesh favoured personal connections, reminiscent of the complex kinship seen in the Mahabharata. Our government has eradicated nepotism and favoritism in recruitment. Over seven lakh youth secured jobs, two crore connected to employment in seven-and-a-half years. UP’s economy doubled in seven and a half years,” the chief minister said.

Adityanath stated that all officials and departments have been clearly instructed that the 25-crore people of Uttar Pradesh are part of one family, and no youth should face discrimination.

Addressing the newly appointed candidates, Yogi stressed that the government expects them to uphold the same standards of transparency and fairness in their roles.

“Any negligence at any level is held accountable,” he remarked.

He said that 20% of all recruitment positions in Uttar Pradesh are reserved for women and a significant number will be selected in the upcoming police recruitment drive as well.

Addressing critical environmental challenges such as global warming, climate change, and pollution, Yogi underscored their severity. He also highlighted the urgent need for environmental awareness and action.

“Unplanned and unscientific development has resulted in global warming and it is a challenge before the world today. Humans have created this problem and suffering due to it,” he said.

He stated that over 200 crore trees have been planted in Uttar Pradesh over the past seven- and-a-half years, with a remarkable survival rate of 75%. He urged the forest department to continue promoting plantation and wildlife conservation by collaborating with local communities, emphasising that protecting forests is not solely the government’s responsibility but requires active public involvement.

He described each forest department employee as an “environmental guardian” and encouraged them to step beyond their offices. Minister of state (independent charge) for environment, forest and climate change Arun Kumar Saxena, minister of state KP Malik, chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh and principal secretary, environment, forest and climate change, Anil Kumar were also present at the event.