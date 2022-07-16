Over 90 dead pigs trigger panic in Lucknow’s Faizullahganj

Fear gripped the residents of Faizullahganj on Saturday after the mysterious death of over ninety pigs over the past three days due to an unknown disease.

According to residents, till Thursday evening, 60 pigs were found dead in Shyam Vihar, Krishnalok Colony and Millat Nagar area of Faizullahganj, Ward II. On Friday, 27 more pigs were found dead, and with the death of ten more on Saturday, the total count reached 97.

State health officials rushed to the area to investigate the cause of the mysterious deaths.

“According to our initial investigation on the site, these pigs died in different locations. Three residents keep a significant number of pigs in the neighbourhood. Most of the dead pigs had already been buried by LMC and the owners before we arrived. We discovered two dead pigs in different locations,” said Dr Ashish Singh, veterinary officer, Government Veterinary Polyclinic Hospital Badshah Bag, Lucknow.

Dr Singh said that the samples have been sent to a laboratory in Bhopal for further examination, and the report would be available by next week. “Only then will the exact cause of death be known,” he added.

The incident has left people terrified for their safety.

“The people living in the neighbourhood fear that they might also catch the disease. Some of the local families have also reported illness and have complained of fever, headaches, and vomiting,” said Murli Prasad Verma, a resident of Faizullahganj.

Vivek Sharma, vice-president of Lucknow Jankalyan Mahasamiti, said that the mysterious death of such a large number of pigs was a matter of concern, and he filed an IRGS (Intelligence Gathering and Retrieval System) through ‘Jansunwai Samadhan portal’ on Friday night.

A team from the food and sanitary department of the municipal corporation also reached the area on Saturday along with the health department. Satendra Nath, Nagar Nigam inspector, said that the dead pigs have been buried by the river bank, keeping hygiene and safety in mind. “Antivirals have been given to the remaining pigs. We have also sanitized the area and sprinkled lime powder,” he informed.

Pig pens razed

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation demolished pig pens in the Faizullahganj area on Saturday evening. As per reports, four pens were demolished by LMC.

Mamata Tripathi, president of Baal Mahila Sewa Sangathan, Faizullahganj, informed that around 10,000 pigs roam freely in the colonies.

“The owners have not made any pig pens for the animals instead have small enclosures. The sows (female pigs), who are about to give birth, are caught by the owners and kept in a cage. After the birth, the sows are set free to roam. A complaint was registered four years ago at the local police station, but no action was taken,” Tripathi said.

‘Bodies sent for post-mortem, viscera for further testing’

Lucknow Municipal Corporation director of animal welfare Dr AK Rao, said, “The bodies of five pigs, which were recovered today, have been sent for post-mortem, and the report is awaited. The samples of viscera have also been sent to the lab for further study of the reasons behind the death. The doctors of the animal husbandry department are keeping a close watch on the remaining pigs in Faizullahganj, whereas LMC cleaned the area where the dead pigs were found.”

Dr Rao insisted that no one should try and predict the reasons behind the death of pigs to create panic without confirmed lab reports.

Meanwhile, additional municipal commissioner Pankaj Singh said, “Pig farming was not permitted within the city limits. Most of the pig owners are located on city outskirts, and LMC will soon start a drive after hiring pig catchers to catch the animals from the Faizullahganj area.”