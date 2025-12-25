‘Overwhelming’ surge in new applicants for land to set up camps in Magh Mela

Last year’s Mahakumbh has significantly enhanced the allure of the first Magh Mela to be held after the grand spectacle. The annual event has witnessed an unprecedented surge in desiring participants. Preparations underway for the Magh Mela tent city on the Sangam banks (HT)

This was the first time when over 2,500 new organisations have applied for land to set up their camps at the venue, pushing the number of overall applicants to around 7,000, officials said. They added the fair was expected to feature arrangements comparable to a mini-Kumbh.

Traditionally, preparations for the Magh Mela are based on participation figures from the previous year. In 2024, around 4,400 organisations took part in the event. In the Mahakumbh, however, all 13 recognised ancient Hindu monastic orders or ‘akharas’ established their own camps.

For Magh Mela 2026, authorities are using the 2024 event as a benchmark. Anticipating an increase of over 10 per cent participants, they planned land allotments for 4,950 organisations. Accordingly, around 800 hectares of land were prepared for the fair. However, the quantum of applications has now overwhelmed them.

Officials attribute the surge largely to the extensive publicity and large-scale arrangements of the Mahakumbh. Applicants expressed confidence that post-Mahakumbh, facilities and infrastructure at the Magh Mela would also see significant improvement, they added.

“This year, applications from new institutions have far exceeded our expectations, largely due to the grand organisation of the Mahakumbh,” said Rishi Raj, the vice-chairman of Prayagraj Development Authority and the Magh Mela officer. “Our priority is to ensure that no one is disappointed. While preference is currently being given to long-standing institutions, efforts will be made to accommodate everyone.”

Due to the unexpectedly high number of applications, land is currently not being allotted to new institutions. While all applications have been formally registered, land has so far been allotted to more than 4,600 institutions. New applicants have been assigned December 30 and 31 as tentative dates for land allotment,” he noted.