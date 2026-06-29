Owaisi to address gathering in Najibabad today as AIMIM steps up 2027 UP poll preparations

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi is scheduled to address a public gathering in Najibabad, Bijnor district, on Monday evening. The event, to be held at Azad Chowk in the Najibabad assembly constituency from 5 pm onwards, will mark the party’s effort to strengthen its organisational presence in western Uttar Pradesh. Asaduddin Owaisi (File)

Preparations for the rally have been underway for several days, with AIMIM workers mobilising supporters across Bijnor and neighbouring areas. Party leaders have described the gathering as a significant step in building momentum for the upcoming assembly elections.This visit comes just two weeks after Owaisi’s high-profile trip to Bahraich in eastern UP.

On June 14, the AIMIM chief addressed a rally in Matera, a traditional Samajwadi Party stronghold in Bahraich district and formally announced AIMIM’s first candidate for the 2027 polls - party’s UP president Shaukat Ali from the Matera assembly seat.

The AIMIM had contested the 2017 and 2022 UP assembly polls but failed to open its account, however now the party is focusing on Muslim - dominated pockets in both eastern and western regions of the state.

During his recent UP visit, Owaisi had said that AIMIM is prepared to join a broader anti-BJP front, but only if it is accorded equal status and respect within any such arrangement.