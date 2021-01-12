Owaisi visits Varanasi, says 'will put up a tough fight in UP polls'
- The AIMIM and Omprakash Rajbhar’s SBSP would contest the 2022 Uttar Pradesh polls, said Owaisi.
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday said that the Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha, a coalition of small parties including the AIMIM and Omprakash Rajbhar’s SBSP, would contest the 2022 Uttar Pradesh polls and put up a strong fight.
Rajbhar, on his part, said, “The SBSP and the AIMIM will also contest the panchayat polls together in Uttar Pradesh. Preparations for contesting the polls are underway.”
The AIMIM chief arrived in Varanasi on Tuesday morning.
Owaisi and Rajbhar later visited Azamgarh via Jaunpur. On way, SBSP and AIMIM workers gave a rousing welcome to the two leaders. They stopped at various locations, including Deedarganj, and interacted with the workers.
In Phoolpur of Azamgarh district, Owaisi held a meeting with several prominent people.
The Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief said, “The Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha has further strengthened with the visit of Owaisi. A huge crowd of people, especially youths, joined the first joint yatra of the SBSP and the AIMIM from Varanasi to Azamgarh. It clearly shows that the youth are dissatisfied with the BJP government, which has failed to provide employment to them.”
He demanded that the government provide free education up to post-graduation and employment to educated youths.
Owaisi said the previous Samajwadi Party government had stopped him 12 times from visiting eastern UP.
“But today I have reached eastern Uttar Pradesh to nourish the friendship with SBSP chief Omprakash Rajbhar,” he said.
Interacting with media persons, he said, “When the Akhilesh Yadav-led SP government was in power in UP, I was stopped 12 times from visiting Purvanchal. I have come now. I have allied with SBSP chief Omprakash Rajbhar. I have come to nurture this friendship.”
