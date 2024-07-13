PAC constable injures six in firing during marriage

VARANASI: A PAC constable in an inebriated condition opened fire at a marriage event, injuring six people in Alam Patti under the Sadar Kotwali police station area of Ghazipur district during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, police said. For representation only (Sourced)

According to police, the injured have been admitted to the hospital and a case has been registered against three people in this connection. The injured include Dharmendra Kushwaha, Anil Singh Kushwaha, Bikendra Kushwaha, Ankit Kushwaha, and Pankaj, all residents of different areas of Ghazipur, and Nikhil Tiwari of Kanpur Nagar.

As per reports, the marriage of Anil Kushwaha was taking place in a marriage hall in Alam Patti on Friday night. The bride’s father, PAC constable Gulab Singh, posted in Sonbhadra, had invited his friend Ravindra Nath Singh Yadav, also a PAC constable, posted in Bhulanpur.

Police said that according to the bride’s side, Ravindra Nath Singh Yadav allegedly started creating a ruckus in an inebriated condition. The bride’s relatives pacified him and asked him to sit in a room. Enraged over being made to sit in a room, Ravindra, along with his three friends, went to the mandap area and opened fire, causing chaos and injuring six people. After the incident, Yadav fled the scene with his aides, they said.

Circle officer, Sadar, Sudhakar Pandey, said that a case had been registered and the matter was being investigated.