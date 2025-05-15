Pakistan a failed nation, will be swallowed by terror: CM Yogi

Terming Pakistan a failed nation, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said it has only sown seeds of terrorism in the last 70-75 years. Pakistan has shown the world the story of its failure, and the day is not far when the state-backed terrorism will swallow the country, Yogi said after flagging off the ‘Bharat Shaurya Tiranga Yatra’ from his official residence, 5 Kalidas Marg, here to salute the valour of army after the success of Operation Sindoor. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath leading a ‘Tiranga Yatra’ in Lucknow on Wednesday. (HT photo)

Congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi, soldiers, ex-servicemen and youth for the success of Operation Sindoor, the chief minister said that the whole country was eager to salute the valour and courage of the Indian Army, and the brave soldiers who completed the operation successfully.

“In the event of a challenge and national crisis, patience and unity are our biggest assets. Our soldiers crushed the morale of Pakistan. People across the world saw the shameless face of Pakistan and its masters as leaders and military officers there participated in the funeral of the terrorists,” Yogi said.

“Pakistan-backed terrorists carried out a gruesome and barbaric attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22. Various countries condemned it but Pakistan, the promoter of terrorism, and its leaders remained silent. Our government is committed to protecting the honour and dignity of the country,” the chief minister said.

“We provided all the evidence, yet Pakistan did not stop its nefarious activities. The Indian government launched Operation Sindoor to destroy the terror launch pads and hideouts across the border. On the first day of the operation, more than 100 terrorists and people associated with them in nurturing terrorism were punished. Everyone acknowledged the valour and courage of the Indian Army. Our brave soldiers from the Army, Air Force and Navy gave a strong reply to Pakistan’s audacity and sent across a message to the world that we would not provoke, but won’t spare those who provoke us either,” CM Yogi said.

Describing tricolour as a symbol of India’s pride, honour and bravery, Yogi said: “Tiranga Yatra has been launched in U.P. by the BJP to honour the tricolour and soldiers, and to express gratitude with the PM.”

The presence of a large number of people from morning despite the scorching heat is an example of the respect for the Indian Army, he added.

“To realise the PM’s vision of a developed India, it is necessary that we work with the spirit of nation first. When it becomes the priority of 140 crore Indians and every Indian is engaged in discharging their duties in their respective fields, no power in the world will be able to challenge us,” Yogi said.

Expressing gratitude to the PM, Yogi said he kept the country united and boosted the morale of brave soldiers by visiting the Adampur Airbase in Punjab.

BJP state president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, state general secretary (organisation) Dharampal, deputy CM Brajesh Pathak, finance minister Suresh Khanna, Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh, sports minister Girish Yadav, cooperative minister JPS Rathore, Rajya Sabha MP Brijlal and Sanjay Seth among others were present on the occasion.