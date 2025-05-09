Pakistan not only harbours terrorism but is directly involved in it: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that it is a proven fact that Pakistan is involved in terrorism and it will be struggle for its existence. Continuing his criticism of Pakistan, Adityanath said that the armed forces gave Pakistan a befitting reply. (ANI file photo)

“India under any circumstances is a victor and will continue to be the victor”, Yogi said while addressing an event commemorating Maharana Pratap Jayanti.

“You all must have seen how shameless Pakistan’s top armed forces officers, and some politicians were seen at the funeral of the terrorists. It should open the eyes of the entire world that Pakistan not only harbours, shelters or sponsors terrorism but also is directly involved in terrorism”, he said.

“And now with this direct involvement with terrorism, Pakistan will now be seen struggling for its very existence”, he added.

Also Read:Chandigarh, Patiala on alert day after India thwart Pakistan’s missile-drone attack

CM Adityanath invoked the sacrifices of Maharana Pratap and said this day became more significant today.

“Maharana Pratap Jayanti this time becomes all the more significant today, when you all have seen the kind of act that Pakistani terrorists did in Pahalgam on April 22 with our tourists...Indian had resolved to teach Pakistan a lesson”, he said.

Continuing his criticism of Pakistan, Adityanath said that the armed forces gave Pakistan a befitting reply.

“And our armed forces gave a befitting reply to Pakistan. Our PM Narendra Modi’s Sankalp was executed well by our Army, Navy, and Air Force. They gave Pakistan a befitting reply. Now you must have seen how Pakistan is isolated in the world and is seen whimpering”, said.