Pak-linked module: UP Police widen terror probe; two more arrested, LOCs issued against two

Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday expanded their investigation into a suspected cross-border radicalisation and sabotage network with the arrest of two more men from Bijnor, while issuing fresh look-out circulars (LOCs) against suspects believed to be operating from abroad. The investigation gained momentum after the interrogation of Saqib, who allegedly disclosed the names of overseas handlers and domestic facilitators. (For representation)

In a video statement, additional director general (law & order) Amitabh Yash confirmed the arrest of Owiad Malik and Jalal Ahmad alias Sabeer Jafari, and said the probe had expanded to trace a wider overseas network allegedly linked to Pakistan-based handlers.

He said the UP Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has secured LOCs against Maijul, a Bijnor native believed to be based in South Africa, and Azad, suspected to be in Dubai — two days after similar action was taken against Aqib, another key accused believed to be operating from Dubai. The

Explaining the significance of the move, Yash said the LOCs have been issued to alert immigration authorities and central agencies so that the suspects can be intercepted, detained or tracked if they attempt to enter India. An LOC is an alert issued by the Bureau of Immigration under the ministry of home affairs (MHA) to immigration authorities at airports/seaports to intercept individuals attempting to leave or enter India. It is requested by authorised officials (police, intelligence, CBI, ED) against suspects or criminals to prevent them from fleeing or to monitor their movements.

According to police, the developments are linked to the Pakistan-backed terror and sabotage module busted in Lucknow on April 3, in which four accused — Saqib alias Devil, Arbaab, Vikas Gehlawat and Lokesh alias Papla Pandit — were arrested for allegedly conspiring to carry out anti-national activities.

In his video briefing, the ADG said the investigation gained momentum after the interrogation of Saqib, who allegedly disclosed the names of overseas handlers and domestic facilitators.

Police suspect that Aqib, Maijul and Azad remained actively involved in online radicalisation and recruitment of youths from western Uttar Pradesh, using encrypted applications such as Telegram and other social media platforms.

Officials said Maijul, a resident of Sauftpur village under Nangalsoti police station in Bijnor, has reportedly been living in South Africa for several years and runs a salon business there, while Azad is said to be employed as a driver in Dubai. Despite being based abroad, both are suspected of circulating provocative, communal and anti-national content aimed at radicalising impressionable youths and linking them to handlers across the border.

The ADG further said investigators are examining whether Maijul acted as a foreign conduit for routing instructions and recruitment links to local operatives. The probe has also revived scrutiny of a viral video from November 2025, in which Aqib was allegedly seen displaying what appeared to be an AK-47 and a grenade during an online interaction with Maijul.

Although a case was registered at the time, local police had later filed a final report after accepting the claim that the weapon was a toy and the grenade a perfume bottle. Following fresh ATS findings, that investigation has now been reopened.

The case has also triggered departmental action in Bijnor, with SP Abhishek Jha suspending the then SHO of Nangalsoti police station, Satyendra Malik, and removing the circle officer of Najibabad over alleged lapses in supervision.

Officials said the ATS is now working to map the full overseas digital network, identify domestic recruits and examine possible links with other recent incidents of online radicalisation in western UP.