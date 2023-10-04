Pal murder: Saddam’s call details may help trace absconding accused: Cops

PRAYAGRAJ: Acting on tips received from Ashraf’s brother-in-law Saddam who was recently arrested , police are now planning to trace and arrest assailants Guddu Muslim, Armaan and Sabir, besides slain gangster Khalid Azeem aka Ashraf’s wife Zainab and slain mafiosi and former MP Atiq Ahmad’s wife Shaista Parveen, all declared absconders in the February 24 murders of lawyer Umesh Pal and his two police guards. Saddam used to provide facilities to slain gangster Ashraf in Bareilly jail and fix his meetings with his aides, business partners and other persons. (Pic for representation)

After questioning Saddam, police had doubled the search for the remaining assailants, especially Guddu Muslim, who are at large. All assailants on the run are carrying a reward of ₹5 lakh.

Saddam used to provide facilities to Ashraf in Bareilly jail and fix his meetings with his aides, business partners and other persons.

After the murder of Umesh Pal, an FIR was lodged against Ashraf, Saddam, Lalla Gaddi, Dayaram, the person who used to supply goods at jail canteen and jail guard Shivhari Awasthi. It was alleged that they used to provide facilities to Ashraf with the help of jail staff.

A video of Bareilly jail has also gone viral in which Atiq’s son Asad, Guddu Muslim, Ghulam, Armaan, Sadaqat, Vijay Chaudhary, Irfaan, Asad’s friend Atin Zafar etc were seen entering the jail premises.

Asad, Ghulam and Vijay Chaudhary have been killed in encounter with police while Sadaqat, Atin Zafar are in jail.

Police officials said that Saddam and Atin Zafar may play a key role in tracing the whereabouts of assailants involved in the murder of Umesh Pal and even searching for Shaista Parveen and Zainab.

Call details of Saddam and Atin Zafar are being scanned thoroughly to identify unknown mobile numbers and tracing their location.

Saddam was in touch with many close aides of Atiq and Ashraf and his network may have been used by the assailants to take shelter and escape police.

Moreover, Bareilly police will also take custody remand of Sadaqat Khan and will question him regarding the whereabouts of the remaining accused. Sadaqat is also an accused in the case registered in Bareilly in connection with illegal meeting with Ashraf in jail.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!