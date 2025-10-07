Panchayat polls: Electoral roll revision shows over 21,000 net additions in Prayagraj

The voter list revision work for the upcoming 2026 three-tier panchayat elections has been completed through the E-BLO mobile application in Prayagraj district. According to data released by the district election office, a total of 1,91,678 new voters have been added to the rolls, while 1,70,570 voters have been removed. Additionally, 32,186 entries have been modified, officials said. Assistant district election officer SP Barnwal confirmed that the list compiled through the E-BLO app had been forwarded after proper verification. (For representation)

A manual list would be released at the SDM level in November, after which the final figures would be confirmed, they added.

According to data, there are a total of 1,540 gram panchayats and 1,731 polling booths in the district. Assistant district election officer SP Barnwal confirmed that the list compiled through the E-BLO app had been forwarded after proper verification. As per current estimates, there are over 34 lakh (3.4 million) voters in panchayats across the district.

“The list from the E-BLO app has been received. However, the final voter figures will be confirmed only after the process of manual voter list revision is completed,” Pooja Mishra, deputy district election officer, Prayagraj, said.

During the exercise, over 3.94 lakh entries were made through the E-BLO app during the verification campaign in which 32,186 duplicate or suspicious voters were identified in the initial verification process.

In terms of voter changes, the Koraon block witnessed the highest increase in voters, with 23,772 new additions. On the other hand, Soraon block saw the sharpest decline, with 66,411 voters removed. Other blocks such as Dhanupur, Manda, Phulpur and Shankargarh also saw moderate additions and deletions. A complete breakdown of all 23 blocks shows a dynamic change in the voter base due to the ongoing verification process, said officials.