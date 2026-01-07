Panchayat polls: Final voter list to now be out on March 28

The publication of the final voter list for the three-tier panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh has been delayed by 50 days, as per the new schedule announced by the State Election Commission (SEC) on Tuesday. (For representation)

“The final publication of electoral rolls will now be done on March 28,” Raj Pratap Singh, the state election commissioner (panchayat and local bodies), said.

This is the second time that the final voter lists’ publication has been extended. Last time, the date was moved from January 15 to February 6, with a notification issued on December 18, 2025.

According to the new schedule, preparation of handwritten manuscripts after disposal of claims/objections, and submission to the office of the assistant electoral registration officer will be completed between January 7 and 20. Earlier, it was to be done between January 7 and 12.

Preparation for computerization of supplementary lists after disposal of claims and objections, and their integration into the original list was to be done by January 29. However, the new deadline is March 16.

After computerisation of supplementary lists, the numbering of polling stations/locations, voter numbering, mapping of polling stations to wards, downloading of electoral rolls, photocopying, which was to be done between January 30 and February 5 earlier, will now be completed between March 17 and 27.

“The final publication of electoral rolls for the general public will now be done on March 28,” according to the SEC.

According to the details regarding the ongoing progress, upon voter list revision, the electoral roll has gone up by over 40 lakh, taking the total voters’ count to 12,69,69,610 from 12,29,50,052 during the previous election in 2021.

A total of 1,81,96,367 new voters were added while 1,41,76,809 votes deleted, giving a net rise in voter count by 3.269%. Also, there are at least 15 lakh new voters, who got themselves registered after attaining the age of 18 years. However, the number of new voters (those who will vote for the first time irrespective of their age) is 1.05 crore.

BLOs identified a total of 53,67,410 duplicate voters, who were deleted. In all, 90,76,015 voter names were found at multiple places. Shifting of a voter to an urban area, death and voters uncollectible by the BLOs also form reasons for deletion.

The panchayat elections are likely to take place between April and July this year.