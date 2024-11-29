The Uttar Pradesh State Commission for Backward Classes on Thursday passed a proposal to include the Khangar caste in the list of Other Backward Classes (OBCs). Panel okays proposal for 27% OBC quota in govt construction projects

The commission also gave its nod for a proposal for 27 per cent reservation for OBCs in government construction projects and decided to send a recommendation to the state government in this regard.

Presiding over the commission’s meeting, its chairman Rajesh Varma also took up several other issues, including a proposal to include the Gorkha community in the OBC list. The commission decided to conduct a survey across the state in this regard.

It was proposed to construct old age homes under the Central sector scheme so that better facilities can be provided to the elderly people.

Varma said the recommendation on including the Khangar caste in the OBC list has already been sent to the state government and now a reminder letter will be sent.

A proposal to increase the income limit of creamy layer was also considered in the meeting. It was decided to present the issue in the next meeting.

With regard to amendment in the certificate for the non-creamy layer, it was decided in the meeting that a proposal will be prepared and presented before the OBC Commission chairman.

At the meeting, it was also proposed to constitute a ‘Kesh Kala Board’.

When OBC Commission member Manoj Kataria raised the issue, the Commission unanimously accepted the proposal and decided to send a recommendation to the government.

Apart from this, a proposal was also made to constitute the ‘Swarna Kala Commission’ for preservation of the ancient gold and silver jewellery-making art of the goldsmith community.

Approving this proposal, the commission decided to send a recommendation to the state government.