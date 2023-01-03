Panels to study reasons for productivity variation of crops in some U.P. dists

The Uttar Pradesh government has set up four crop-wise committees to find out reasons for significant variations in the level of productivity of wheat, paddy, pulses and oilseeds in six districts and also suggest strategy to increase productivity in the districts concerned.

Agriculture production commissioner (APC) Manoj Kumar Singh issued an order in this regard to the concerning officials here on Tuesday. The committees, as per the order, will prepare and complete their report by January 24 and forward the same to the director agriculture, who will submit his report to the agriculture minister.

Before setting up committees, the government identified three districts each for the highest and the lowest productivity of wheat, paddy, pulses and oilseeds. It was found that the productivity of wheat was the highest Baghpat, Shahjahanpur and Bulandshahr but the lowest in Sonbhadra, Mahoba and Prayagraj districts.

Similarly, the productivity of paddy was found to be the highest in Auraiya, Pilibhit and Chandauli and the lowest in Shravasti, Unnao and Deoria districts. The productivity of pulses was the highest in Rampur, Jaunpur and Jalaun and lowest in Rae Bareli, Mahoba and Lalitpur districts.

The oilseed productivity was found to be the highest in Hapur, Agra and Hathras and lowest in Banda, Lalitpur and Jhansi districts.