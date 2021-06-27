Pan-India law against conversion required, says prominent seer

Swami Yatindranand Giri, mahamandaleshwar of the Juna Akhara, has demanded a pan-India anti-conversion law, population control bill and a review of the Constitution. Giri is in Lucknow where he will attend an event on Monday.

[Mahamandaleshwar is a title used by some Hindu monks of the Dashanami order of renunciates founded by the Adi Shankaracharya. When a person is called mahamandaleshwar, it means he has been elevated by his peers to the highest level of traditional, Hindu spiritual leadership.]

“An anti-conversion law is need of the hour. We need such a law throughout the country to check this menace of conversion,” said Giri.

Raising the issue of the recent arrest of two people by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism (ATS) squad on the charges of carrying out a conversion racket, Giri said: “Such conversions are going on a large scale throughout the country.”

“We need to create awareness among masses about conversion by allurement,” he added.

Giri advocated parents educating their children about “these conversion activities”.

He stressed on abolition of the caste system, which was “also responsible to some extent for conversions”.

Besides, he emphasised on the need to introduce a pollution control bill.

“Most of the problems are due to the increasing population of the country. I have been requesting successive governments to bring a population control bill,” Giri said.

He called for a two-child policy and making its violation a criminal offence.

“Even the population of the entire Europe combined together is much less than India’s population. In such a scenario, how can you expect things to improve?” he said

He also said, “There is a need to review the Constitution. The existing Constitution does not address issues that are relevant today.”

“A new Parliament building is being constructed. Before it becomes functional, there must be a review of the Constitution,” he added.

On the controversy over allopathic medicines and Ayurveda in the context of Yoga guru Baba Ramdev’s recent statement on allopathy, Giri said: “No one is ruling out the efficacy of modern medicines. But allopathy doctors have always tried to run down Ayurveda.”

“It has been proved on several occasions and even in this pandemic that Ayurveda is no less important than allopathy,” said Giri.