Ram Temple inauguration: Parents of babies born on propitious day overjoyed

The birth of their first child on Monday gave added happiness to Lucknow’s Kajal and Ramesh Rawat, as it coincided with the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. The emotionally charged couple named their first child Ramji. Kajal and her new- born baby. (Sourced)

“It is an auspicious day today. We have decided to name the child Ramji Rawat,” said Ramesh, a resident of Chainpur Ahewa in Sidhauli, who was married to Kajal in January 2022. “It is our first child and we are happy that he was born on this day,” he said.

The birth took place at 9.55 am at the Etaunja community health centre and the child is healthy, weighing 3080 gms. Other couples who became parents on this day were also elated . Families greeted them also for the date of birth coinciding with the consecration.

Many couple who had their deliveries due in second and third week of January month had approached gynaecologists to get them done on January 22. Some of them got their wish fulfilled and were happy.

“Lord Ram has come to our home,” said Neelam, sister-in-law of Lalita, who gave birth to a son at 4.36 am at the BKT community health centre.

For Vandana and Ajai also, the day was special as their second child, a baby boy, was born at the Dufferin (women’s) hospital in the state capital. Native of Azamgarh, the couple was all smiles while clicking pictures in the post-operative ward and sharing them with their loved ones.

At Dufferin (women’s) hospital 10 babies were born, at the RPG Memorial (women’s) hospital under Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences 7 babies were born and at Queen Mary’s hospital of the King George’s Medical University 12 babies were born. On an average, over 200 children are born in Lucknow daily.

At the health camps set up by the Lucknow health department on highways connecting Ayodhya, treatment was provided to those who fell ill.