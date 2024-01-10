Park buses inside bus stands, not on roadsides: Lucknow DC

In response to complaints about roadways buses obstructing traffic in Charbagh and Alambagh, Lucknow Divisional commissioner (DC) Roshan Jacob conducted an inspection of the Charbagh Bus Stand. During the inspection, she directed officials to ensure that buses are parked inside the bus stand premises. Lucknow: UPSRTC buses parked at Kaiserbagh Bus Stand. (PTI File Photo)

Roshan Jacob also expressed her displeasure over buses standing on roads in Charbagh and Alambagh instead of being parked inside the designated bus stand. The practice of buses parking on the road not only leads to traffic chaos but also causes inconvenience for commuters navigating through these routes.

Jacob thoroughly examined the Charbagh Bus Stand and the surrounding area, including Charbagh Crossing. She instructed the in-charge of the Charbagh Stand to prohibit buses from parking on the road. Designated parking spaces with proper markings should be arranged at Charbagh to facilitate efficient and smooth traffic flow. The municipal corporation received instructions to install railings for the vending zone at Charbagh Crossing, ensuring that street vendors remain within their designated areas.

Following these directives, the divisional commissioner instructed officials to act against buses stopping on the road. If buses are found standing outside the bus stand, appropriate measures should be taken against both the bus driver and conductor. Regular campaigns and enforcement efforts must be conducted by officials to uphold discipline at all bus stands. Failure to adhere to these guidelines will result in actions being taken against those responsible. Emphasising the importance of passengers boarding and alighting at bus stands, Jacob stressed that this practice is crucial to preventing unnecessary congestion on roads and ensuring effective traffic management.