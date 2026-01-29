Park Road: A shrinking artery, high-stress zone for commuters

LUCKNOW Park Road, a vital 900-metre artery connecting the heart of the city, Hazratganj, to Kalidas Marg intersection and Gomti Nagar, has transformed into a severe choke point. Despite its short length, this stretch serves as a critical link for the Civil Hospital, local schools and the Lucknow Zoo. But the under-construction pavements, under the CM Grids project, have physically narrowed the road from its original 7–9 metre width. The stretch has become a bottleneck due to wider pavements and less motorable space. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

HT learnt that this reduction in space is further complicated by illegal parking and vendor encroachments on the new sidewalks, forcing traffic into a congested flow. Alarmingly, this gridlock frequently traps ambulances attempting to reach Civil Hospital, creating a significant risk for patients and their families.

Parents dropping/picking their wards from a prominent school are also left in the lurch due to constant traffic and narrow space.

LMC executive engineer Atul Mishra defended the project’s design, saying the stretch required new sewer lines, stormwater drains and consolidated pedestrian pathways. “We are laying new sewer lines wherever they are missing. A dedicated stormwater line is being installed. At the same time, continuous pedestrian footpaths are necessary because the road is for all,” he said

What has changed on Park Road?

A critical 900-m two-lane stretch of Park Road has been significantly altered under the CM Grid urban infrastructure project, narrowing the stretch after the Lucknow Municipal Corporation’s redesign, which prioritised wider footpaths and utility upgrades but inadvertently reduced the motorable width of this high-rush zone.

The project’s footpath enhancement, addition of stormwater and sewer infrastructure intended to improve drainage, pedestrian movement and utility consolidation, have shrunk the usable road space. This is despite the city’s Comprehensive Mobility Plan advocating for broader and smoother roads.

“It’s a planning setback. The objective should be smooth mobility first, especially on a stretch having a hospital. The new design will force people to avoid the route altogether once traffic pressure rises further,” said Amit Bhargava, a resident of Narhi.

A hotelier, wishing not to be named, said: “The constant traffic on the stretch invites less guests here as despite being at a prominent location, people complain of being stuck in traffic.”