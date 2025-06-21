Passenger in UP beaten to death over seat dispute in moving train

A 39-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by a group of 15 to 20 men aboard a moving train late Friday night. The victim, Deepak Yadav, was returning to his hometown of Baghpat from Delhi when he was attacked during the Saharanpur-Delhi passenger train’s journey near Fakharpur railway station. According to police, the fatal assault began following a dispute over a seat and continued for nearly 10 km, from Fakharpur to Khekra station. Baghpat-bound passenger thrashed for 10 km, probe underway; 5 arrested (Sourced)

Witnesses said the attackers used belts, fists and kicks while some passengers attempted to intervene. The assailants reportedly fled before the train stopped.

Government railway police (GRP) officials confirmed that Deepak was taken off the train and rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. His companion on the train had informed police and family members soon after the attack began.

“An FIR has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Section 191(2) for rioting and Section 103 for murder. Five youths have been arrested and are being questioned. The post-mortem report will help determine whether sharp-edged weapons were used in the assault. Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the remaining accused,” Udham Singh Talan, GRP Inspector of Baraut section, Baghpat, said.

Deepak, a resident of Mohalla Ahiran in Khekra town, had been employed for 15 years at a chandelier showroom in Bhagirath Palace, Delhi. He is survived by his wife Savitri, daughter Ayushi, and son Aviral. He was the only son of his parents and routinely travelled home every weekend.

Several videos recorded by passengers emerged on Saturday, capturing the sequence of the assault. In one video, the victim is purportedly seen being attacked while some individuals try to stop the mob. Another clip shows a group beating Deepak with belts inside the crowded compartment. A shorter video shows the accused jumping off the train near Khekra.

The footage is now a key part of the ongoing investigation. Police are reviewing the recordings to identify the attackers and their escape route.

Deepak’s neighbour, Rajveer Singh, told police that the victim had no history of conflict but mentioned an earlier scuffle involving some of Deepak’s colleagues. Though Deepak was not present during that incident, police suspect the same group may have targeted him.

According to family members, the attack appears to have been premeditated. Deepak’s maternal uncle, Subhash Yadav, alleged that the mob was led by a man identified as Rahul Baba from Basi village. He claimed that the attackers, who frequently travelled on the same route, recognised Deepak when he was alone and launched the assault.

“He was travelling with co-workers who got off at Fakharpur. Moments later, he was surrounded and attacked. We believe they used sharp weapons,” Subhash said.