Passenger onboard Srinagar-Lucknow flight misbehaves with air hostess, arrested
A man was arrested and later released on bail after he misbehaved with an air hostess on Srinagar-Lucknow Indigo flight 6E6075 on Friday. The passenger was arrested at Amritsar airport after the flight captain informed Amritsar air traffic control (ATC) about the incident.
According to an Indigo official, the air hostess informed the captain of the flight after a Lucknow-bound passenger started creating trouble. The flight captain informed the ATC, and as soon as the plane landed at Amritsar airport, the security personnel deplaned the passenger and handed him over to the police. The passenger is a resident of Lucknow.
Indigo officials confirmed that the incident happened on a flight which flies between Srinagar and Lucknow via Amritsar three times a week. Sources said that after taking off from Srinagar, the passenger got into a brawl with the air hostess over some issue. After this, the passenger misbehaved with the air hostess. She immediately informed the flight captain, who passed on the information to ATC at Amritsar airport. Airport security personnel were deployed near the runway before the plane landed. As the plane landed, the accused passenger was taken into custody and handed over to the police.
-
To cut costs, Ganpati mandals in Dhankawadi to hold only one procession
The slump in the economy has taken a toll on the upcoming 10-day Ganeshotsav festival that begins on August 31 after a gap of two years. On Saturday, several mandals from southern parts of Pune in Dhankawadi area held a meeting and decided to take out the procession together, as this will cause less financial burden.
-
Feast on last Sunday of Ashadh in Pune
On the last Sunday of Hindu calendar's Ashadh month, long queues were seen outside the chicken, mutton and fish shops across the city. Before Shravan month begins on July 29, wherein many Hindus do not eat non-vegetarian food and consume liquor, “Akhad special party” which is celebrated with drinks and non-veg food were organised in the city. Many preferred to buy cooked food from restaurants and home-cooked deliveries.
-
BMC wants additional manpower to tackle hawker menace in SoBo
Mumbai: In a bid to tackle the hawker menace in south Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is set to hire manpower from external agencies like NGO, and manpower supplying firms to remove illegal hawker encroachment from various public spaces. BMC's B-ward office, which covers the congested localities like Sandhurst Road, Dongri and Bhindi Bazar had floated a public notice earlier this week, seeking appointment of additional manpower for removing the encroachment.
-
UP: Revenue dept services to be available on UMANG app soon
In yet another digital leap aimed at enabling citizens to easily access government services on a single platform, the Uttar Pradesh government is all set to make services provided by the Revenue Department — certificates related to income, caste and residence — available on the UMANG App soon, said a government spokesperson on Sunday.
-
Manache Ganpati mandals inspect Metro overhead line, Tulshibaug mandal to make folding rath this year
After the state chief minister Eknath Shinde eased all restrictions for the upcoming Dahi Handi and Ganpati festival, city-based Ganpati mandals are gearing up to celebrate the festival with pomp and fervour after a gap of two years and are planning grand processions. One of the major hurdles for the five Manache Ganpati mandals this year is the Pune Metro overhead line above Lakdi pul bridge.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics