Pay stipend at par with govt med colleges or face action: DGME to pvt colleges of U.P.

Private medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh not paying stipend to PG students at par with government colleges will face disciplinary action, including penalty. Uttar Pradesh has 36 private medical colleges. (For Representation)

Flooded with complaints against management of the private medical colleges regarding non-payment of stipend and non-availability of hostel facility for PG students, directorate of medical education and training on Friday warned colleges.

“This is to warn all private colleges to ensure stipend at par with government colleges and make hostels available to PG students. In case of any further complaint, each case will be probed followed by strict action against the college concerned. The entire responsibility of the action will be of the college,” said Kinjal Singh, director general medical education (DGME), U.P., in a letter to all colleges. Students had complained via email and on helpline.

“The National Medical Commission (NMC) on December 29, 2023, had also issued directive stating that the students pursuing post graduate degree/diploma/super-specialty course at private colleges shall be paid stipend at par with the stipend being paid to students of state government medical institutions or the central government’s medical institutions,” said the letter sent to all colleges.

Uttar Pradesh has 36 private medical colleges. Singh also mentioned in the letter about providing hostel facility to such candidates. “It will be mandatory for the college to provide appropriate accommodation to post graduate students. However, for the post-graduate students it is optional to stay in the hostel,” said the letter.

“The complaints were increasing. We first tried to sort out the matter but as number of complainants went up, we have issued warning to all private colleges. Now if any further complaint is found correct, action will be in place,” Singh said.