PCS (prelims) exam-2022 held at 1303 centres in U.P.
Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (Preliminary) Examination-2022, commonly known as PCS (preliminary)-2022, was conducted by Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) at 1,303 centres, including 105 in Prayagraj, in the state on Sunday. Giving this information, UPPSC secretary Jagdish said these examination centres were set up in 28 districts of Uttar Pradesh.
“A total of 6,02,974 candidates were registered to appear in the examination but only around 55% of them appeared in the PCS (prelims)-2022 conducted in two sessions from 9:30am to 11:30am and 2:30pm to 4:30pm. The exam passed off peacefully and smoothly with no untoward incident being reported from any district,” he said.
Around 350 posts, including 39 of SDM, 93 of deputy SP and 36 of BDO, are on offer. UPPSC has already made clear that the total posts to be filled through this exam could change and as details of vacant posts received by the commission before declaring the results would also be filled though this recruitment exam. PCS (mains)-2022 is scheduled to be conducted by UPPSC from September 27, 2022.
The 28 districts where the exam was conducted included Agra, Ghazipur, Jyotiba Phule Nagar, Maharajganj, Mainpuri, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Shahjahanpur, Prayagraj, Azamgarh, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Ayodhya, Ghaziabad, Jaunpur, Jhansi, Kanpur Nagar, Lucknow, Barabanki, Meerut, Moradabad, Rae Bareli besides Varanasi, Sitapur, Mirzapur, Mathura, Deoria and Mau.
-
Bombay HC may hear Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh's bail plea on Friday: Report
The Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra on Friday will see a battle between the opposition BJP and the ruling Shiv Sena-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, of which the NCP is a part. The western state will see a contest for six seats with seven candidates being in the fray.
-
Kanpur man arrested for post on Prophet
He is the third social media user to have been arrested in the past two days. BJYM leader, Harshit Srivastava, and Hindu Samanvaya Samiti president, Tushar Shukla, were sent to jail for 14 days in judicial custody for similar offence.
-
Covid-19: At 2,813 cases, Maharashtra sees highest single-day jump since Feb 15
With Maharashtra and other states and Union territories (UTs), including Delhi, reporting continuous rise in Covid-19 cases, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked them to maintain a strict vigilance and take pre-emptive action in regions that are showing concerns.
-
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expands Assam cabinet, rejigs portfolio
Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Jayanta Malla Baruah and Nandita Garlosa. The strength of the council has now gone up to 16. BJP has 13 ministers while allies Asom Gana Parishad two and United Peoples’ Party Liberal one.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics