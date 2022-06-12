PCS (prelims) exam-2022 held at 1303 centres in U.P.

Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (Preliminary) Examination-2022, commonly known as PCS (preliminary)-2022, was conducted by Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) at 1,303 centres, including 105 in Prayagraj, in the state on Sunday. Giving this information, UPPSC secretary Jagdish said these examination centres were set up in 28 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

“A total of 6,02,974 candidates were registered to appear in the examination but only around 55% of them appeared in the PCS (prelims)-2022 conducted in two sessions from 9:30am to 11:30am and 2:30pm to 4:30pm. The exam passed off peacefully and smoothly with no untoward incident being reported from any district,” he said.

Around 350 posts, including 39 of SDM, 93 of deputy SP and 36 of BDO, are on offer. UPPSC has already made clear that the total posts to be filled through this exam could change and as details of vacant posts received by the commission before declaring the results would also be filled though this recruitment exam. PCS (mains)-2022 is scheduled to be conducted by UPPSC from September 27, 2022.

The 28 districts where the exam was conducted included Agra, Ghazipur, Jyotiba Phule Nagar, Maharajganj, Mainpuri, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Shahjahanpur, Prayagraj, Azamgarh, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Ayodhya, Ghaziabad, Jaunpur, Jhansi, Kanpur Nagar, Lucknow, Barabanki, Meerut, Moradabad, Rae Bareli besides Varanasi, Sitapur, Mirzapur, Mathura, Deoria and Mau.