Pedalling for women safety, cyclist from MP meets UP CM Yogi

National-level mountaineer and cyclist Asha Malviya (24), who is on a pan-India solo bicycle journey to make people aware about women safety and empowerment, met Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and divisional commissioner of Lucknow Roshan Jacob here on Sunday. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath with national-level mountaineer and cyclist Asha Malviya on July 2. (Sourced)

She said her journey started from Bhopal on November 1, 2022 and it will culminate in Delhi on the Independence Day. “Uttar Pradesh is the 23rd state of my journey which will cover 25,000-kilometre across 28 states. So far, I have cycled 19,000 kilometres over 22 states,” said Malviya on her visit to the CM.

Asha also met divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob at the commissioner’s camp office. The commissioner expressed happiness to meet the cyclist who hails from Nataram village of Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh district. “Her journey shows how safe this India of changing times is for women. Women like Asha are living examples of women empowerment,” said Jacob.

She reached Uttar Pradesh a few days ago. During her ongoing bicycle journey, Asha has met governors, chief ministers, ministers and chief secretaries of all the states. She has also got a place in the National Book of Records for the mountains she has scaled.

Asha said she continued cycling even at night. “This shows how a big change is coming in the life of women in our country,” she added. The commissioner extended her best wishes to Asha for her mission.