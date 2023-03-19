People in U.P.’s Prayagraj relieved as power men end strike

Locals heaved a sigh of relief as the news of state electricity department employees ending their 72-hour strike earlier than decided reached them here on Sunday evening. Senior leader of Vidyut Karamchari Sangh Sangharsh Samiti AK Singh confirmed that the talks between the state energy minister and their union leaders had been successful. Employees of the power department celebrate breakthrough in the talks between their representatives and the state government in Lucknow, in George Town, Prayagraj on Sunday. (HT photo)

“The agitation has been successful and the unity of power department employees has emerged victorious. We have been assured with regard to our demands. The strike has been called off and all employees are returning to work,” he said. The power department employees, who sitting on a demonstration for the past three days in George Town, were garlanded to celebrate the occasion.

“I am really happy that the strike has ended as the last three days were really tough and all walks of life were affected,” said Kirti Singh, a resident of Allahpur. Earlier in the day, residents of both urban and rural areas of the district continued to face electricity and water problems on the third consecutive day.

On the other hand, Prayagraj district administration further upped efforts to rope in the support of the electricity department contractors to help the consumers. District magistrate Sanjay Kumar Khatri also held a meeting with the officials of the power department and contractors to help ease the situation.

During the day, a dozen localities of Teliyarganj saw angry residents protesting. They reached the Prayagraj-Lucknow highway at 10 am on Sunday and disrupted movement of vehicles by placing a ladder on the road in front of the sub-centre. They also sat in the middle of the road.

On getting information, policemen from Shivkuti police station reached the site and tried to convince the locals to lift the blockade. The protestors, however, remained adamant demanding restoration of power supply. The police finally managed to convince the locals to call off the stir.

Demonstrations also took place at Tagore town and Bahadurganj localities. Localities of as many as 35 power sub stations witnessed power disruptions during the day. Similarly, around forty villages to Hetapatti power station also remained without electricity supply during the day.