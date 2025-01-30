People, panic, pain: Anatomy of a disaster in Mahakumbh Mela

It was 2 am on Wednesday when the entire 4,000-hectare Mahakumbh Mela area echoed with chants of “Jai Gange” and “Har Har Mahadev” on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya. But within half an hour, cries for help replaced the chants.

Eyewitnesses recounted scenes of panic and disorder. “People fell, tried to stand up, lost from loved ones in the melee,” said an onlooker.

The situation spiralled out of control when devotees struggled to find an exit after their ritualistic bath. Many were carrying heavy luggage, and the presence of iron dustbins created unexpected obstacles, causing people to trip and fall. “I got stuck in a dustbin and lost my shoes. I fell, injured my feet, and somehow got up to help my parents and another woman lying on the ground. That’s when people started pushing, triggering the stampede,” said Vivek Mishra, an eyewitness.

Another devotee, Ram Singh from Fatehpur, described how a congested exit route trapped the crowd, worsening the situation. “The road was completely jammed. People kept falling, and there was no way out. Those ahead of us had already moved towards Nandni Dwar, but we were stuck behind,” he said.

Baljeet Singh from Ballia, who was among the crowd, recalled, “We were heading for a bath when, all of a sudden, the crowd swelled, and people got crushed. I lost sight of my group members amid the chaos.”

Among the grieving was Jai Prakash Soni, who lost his wife in the stampede. “Someone pushed my mother from behind, and she fell. I also fell but managed to stand up. I found my father, wife, and kids, but my wife was missing. By the time I reached her, she was trampled to death,” he said.

For 70-year-old Nirmala from Agra, the incident was terrifying. She fainted during the stampede and was later taken to Tej Bahadur Sapru Hospital, where she regained consciousness but was unable to recognise her family members. Another victim, Renu, 38, suffered a fractured leg and was shifted to Swaroop Rani Hospital for further treatment.

Karnataka resident Sarojini, who arrived at the Kumbh with 60 others, recalled how their group was split during the stampede. “There was pushing from all sides, and suddenly, we were trapped. Some of us fell, and the crowd went out of control,” she said, sobbing outside the hospital.

A journalist covering the Amrit Snan described the situation as unmanageable. “The administration failed to control the massive crowd. Announcements were made to vacate the ghat after bathing, but devotees were still arriving in large numbers,” he reported.

A viral video on social media showed commissioner of Prayagraj Division Vijay Vishwas Pant urging devotees sleeping in the Sangam area to take their dip and leave to prevent a possible stampede.

Satua Baba, a revered sadhu attending the Kumbh, termed the incident unfortunate but emphasised that it would not diminish the spirit and tradition of the Mahakumbh.