People turn up in big numbers; recall CMS founder Jagdish Gandhi’s contribution to education

People from all walks of life turned up in big numbers to pay homage to City Montessori School founder Jagdish Gandhi at his memorial prayer service at CMS, Kanpur road branch on Sunday. Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya with CMS president Geeta Gandhi Kingdon at Jagdish Gandhi’s Memorial Prayer Service in Lucknow on Sunday (sourced)

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath sent his cabinet minister Anil Rajbhar to represent him at the memorial service where Rajbhar read out the chief minister’s condolence message.

In his message, Adityanath said Jagdish Gandhi will be long remembered for his immense social contributions. “Under Jagdish Gandhi’s guidance, CMS became an exemplary model for other schools to emulate across the country.

Defence minister and Lucknow MP Rajnath Singh in a video message said that Gandhi had dedicated his whole life to ensure a bright future for children. He said that Jagdish Gandhi’s demise is a huge loss for the academic world.

Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said: “Gandhi ji taught us how to grow from a tiny seedling into a huge tree by sheer dint of courage, determination and consistent effort.”

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak said: “This is the first time I came to CMS without meeting its founder Dr Jagdish Gandhi. I pray for the peace of the departed soul.” Minister Nand Kumar Gupta Nandi was also present on the occasion along with various other eminent personalities who recalled their association with Dr Jagdish Gandhi as the CMS Kanpur Road campus echoed with the memories of its founder.

Many People who came to pay their homage to Jagdish Gandhi described him as “great world leader” who had the foresight to launch the City Montessori School and which under his guidance and leadership developed into largest academic institution globally.

The memorial prayer service began with the traditional ‘havan-puja’. Later, an all-religion prayer meeting was held in which followers of various faiths participated. These included Hari Prasad Mishra (Hinduism), Maulana Khalid Rashid Firangi Mahali (Islam), Sardar Rajendra Singh Bagga (Sikhism), Father Donald D’Souza (Christianity), Shailendra Jain (Jainism), Bhante Sheel Rajan (Buddhism), Sonu Mohajer (Bahai Faith), and Radha Bahen (Brahma Kumaris).

Lucknow mayor Sushma Kharakwal, former U.P. assembly speaker Mata Prasad Pandey, justice Vishnu Sahai; bureaucrats including Sanjay Prasad, Mukesh Meshram, Jitendra Kumar, Pradeep Shukla, Aradhana Shukla were also present. Other eminent personalities included educationist Padma Shri Dr Vidya Vindu Singh among many others. CMS founder-director Bharti Gandhi said that Jagdish Gandhi’s life was devoted to the welfare and education of children. Geeta Gandhi Kingdon, CMS President read a moving eulogy for her father Dr Jagdish Gandhi while members of CMS management offered tributes and prayers.