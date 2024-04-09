People won’t forget 1984 riots, CAA benefits Sikhs: Modi slams Cong in Pilibhit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday targeted the Congress saying that the people will not forget the 1984 riots and said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stands with the Sikhs and respects the sentiments of the community. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit on Tuesday. (PTI)

Addressing a public meeting ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit , Modi also alleged that due to their appeasement policy, the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP) are opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which will benefit Hindus and Sikhs who fled due to atrocities in the foreign countries.

“The Samajwadi Party is contesting Lok Sabha elections in alliance with the Congress but people will not forget the 1984 Sikh riots...The Congress is engrossed in appeasement policy. The election manifesto of the Congress reminds of the Muslim League manifesto. Due to the appeasement policy, the Congress and the Samajwadi Party are opposing CAA. The people who fled due to atrocities in the foreign countries, they are Hindus and Sikhs, they are our own people, and they should be given citizenship. The families staying in Pilibhit who have come from other countries will also benefit from CAA,” Modi said.

Modi also invoked Sikh Gurus in his speech in Pilibhit, where the community’s votes are decisive in deciding the fate of the candidates.

“The BJP stands with the Sikh community and respects the sentiments of the community. We are full of pride for ensuring the visit of the devotees through Kartarpur corridor to seek blessing of the Gurus. The BJP government removed GST from the items used in langar. We ensured FCRA registration for Harminder Saheb. We organised Veer Bal Diwas to honour the bravery of Sahebzadas. Festivals are being organised to mark the birth anniversary of Sikh Gurus with gaiety,” he said.

BJP sitting member of Parliament (MP) from Pilibhit, Varun Gandhi, who has represented the constituency for two terms in the Lok Sabha, as well as his mother Maneka Gandhi, who had won from Pilibhit for six terms in the Lok Sabha elections, were conspicuous by their absence in the rally. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has denied ticket to Varun Gandhi and fielded Uttar Pradesh PWD minister Jitin Prasad from the constituency, whereas Maneka Gandhi has been fielded by the party from Sultanpur, from where she won the 2019 Lok Sabha election on a BJP ticket.

Modi attacked the INDIA alliance parties saying that they hate Ram Temple and people should not forgive them as they insulted Lord Rama.

He said the parties in the opposition alliance moved court to stop the temple’s construction, rejected the invitation for its inaugurations and expelled their party leaders who participated in the pran pratistha ceremony in Ayodhya

Reminding the people that the rally is being organised on the first day of the auspicious Chaitra Navratri, Modi said the Congress is working to finish Shakti and the faithful will not forgive the party for their deeds.

“The Congress has no respect for the legacy and tradition of the country. After 500 years, the grand Ram temple has been built in Ayodhya. Former chief minister, Kalyan Singh had sacrificed his life and government for the construction of the Ram temple. The people across the country contributed to the construction of the temple. the people of Pilibhit donated flute for Ayodhya,” he said.

“The Congress has disrespect for the great men of our country like Sardra Patel. The Congress and SP leaders did not visit the Statue of Unity constructed to commemorate the contribution of Sardar Patel. They are hatching a conspiracy to divide the country. The BJP is working for the unity and integrity of the country. The people should ensure victory of BJP candidates in the Lok Sabha elections,” Modi said.

Highlighting the work of the BJP government, Modi said, “India became the fastest growing economy in the world. The people are pride for the accomplishments like Chandrayan mission. The G-20 Summit was organised successfully. Earlier, Congress governments used to seek help from other countries but during Covid pandemic India supplied medicine to various countries. We brought back our countrymen from various locations of the world after war broke out there. We brought Guru Granth Saheb from Afghanistan. That was a moment of pride for us. When our country is strong the foreign countries will listen to us. Today everyone is appreciating our work and accomplishments.”

He also mentioned the development work undertaken in Pilibhit and said the infrastructure facilities will provide opportunities to the farmers and youths.

“The area is known for agriculture production. Earlier there was black marketing of urea, the protesting farmers were lathi charged. Today enough urea is being supplied at subsidized rate. The farmers have been given ₹70,000 crore kissan samman nidhiacross the country while farmers in Pilibhit has received ₹850 crore,” he said

“During the SP and Congress governments, the sugarcane farmers were exploited, The BJP government has provided relief to the cane farmers, the Yogi Adityanath government has opened new sugar mills and has expanded older mills. The BJP government has given more money to the sugarcane farmers than the SP- Congress, BSP governments. The farmers of Pilibhit will benefit with Ethanol branding as well as the biggest food storage scheme launched in the country. In coming days, drones will be used in agriculture. The youths and women will use it, it will add to their earning. It’s the guarantee of Modi,” he added.

Mentioning the development of the tiger reserve in Pilibhit, Modi said there will be music of flute and roar of Tiger in Pilibhit. The eco-tourism will progress with the development of the tiger reserve, he added.