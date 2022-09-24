Home / Cities / Lucknow News / PFI fund raiser sent to 10 days’ custody remand

PFI fund raiser sent to 10 days’ custody remand

lucknow news
Published on Sep 24, 2022 11:21 PM IST

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had arrested Shafique Payeth from Kozhikode, Kerala, on September 22 during a countrywide crackdown on the PFI. He was presented before the court of special judge, SC/ST Act, Lucknow, on Saturday for his custody remand in connection with a case registered by the ED at its Lucknow unit in February 2021.

A senior ED official confirmed that the court had granted 10 days’ custody remand of Payeth till October 3. (Pic for representation)
A senior ED official confirmed that the court had granted 10 days’ custody remand of Payeth till October 3. (Pic for representation)
ByHT Correspondent

Lucknow: The court of special judge, SC/ST Act, on Saturday sent PFI fund raiser Shafique Payeth to 10 days’ custody remand.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had arrested Payeth from Kozhikode, Kerala, on September 22 during a countrywide crackdown on the PFI.

He was presented before the court of special judge, SC/ST Act, Lucknow, on Saturday for his custody remand in connection with a case registered by the ED at its Lucknow unit in February 2021.

The case was registered after the Uttar Pradesh police had discovered funding of around 1.5 crore to incite violence in the backdrop of gang rape and murder of a Dalit girl in Hathras in September, 2020.

A senior ED official confirmed that the court had granted 10 days’ custody remand of Payeth from Saturday till October 3.

According to ED officials, Payeth’s name surfaced after the arrest of PFI general secretary Rauf Sharif, who revealed about the fund of 1.36 crore raised from Gulf countries to incite violence after the Hathras incident.

He informed investigating agencies that Payeth had raised around 21 lakh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 24, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out