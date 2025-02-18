Menu Explore
Pigeon heist in Meerut: Thieves make off with 10 lakh worth of birds

ByDeepak Lavania, Meerut
Feb 18, 2025 08:40 AM IST

The police are now reviewing CCTV footage from the area as part of their investigation. "The victim has filed a complaint, and we are examining the available footage to further the investigation," said superintendent of police (SP) City Ayush Vikram Singh.

Masak Kali, Badshah, Lalsira, Gajra, Kalduma – these prized pigeons, including rare foreign breeds, were stolen from the residence of a Kabutarbazi enthusiast in Meerut late Sunday night. The theft, which has left the police puzzled, saw thieves make off with approximately 400 pigeons valued at around 10 lakh, claimed Haji Qayyum, the victim.

The thieves managed to access the roof of Qayyum's home by using construction materials from a neighbouring house, which they turned into makeshift ladders.
The thieves managed to access the roof of Qayyum’s home by using construction materials from a neighbouring house, which they turned into makeshift ladders. (Sourced)

Qayyum, a 20-year veteran in the pigeon-rearing business and a resident of Lisari Gate, discovered the pigeons missing on Monday morning when he went to feed them. “Some of these pigeons cost between 25,000-50,000 each. They are sold for sporting purposes,” said Qayyum. He had named the birds after their distinctive features, with prized breeds like the White King, Red Carneau, French Mondaine, and Giant Homers.

The thieves managed to access the roof of Qayyum’s home by using construction materials from a neighbouring house, which they turned into makeshift ladders.

The police are now reviewing CCTV footage from the area as part of their investigation. “The victim has filed a complaint, and we are examining the available footage to further the investigation,” said superintendent of police (SP) City Ayush Vikram Singh.

Despite reporting the theft, Qayyum claimed that the police have been questioning his family members instead of focusing on tracking down the culprits.

A video showing the empty cages where the pigeons were kept has since gone viral on social media, drawing attention to the unusual crime.

